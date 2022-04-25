Presidents of France: France, also known as the French Republic, French France, or the Republique Française, is a country in northwestern Europe. Historically and culturally, is among the most important nations in the Western world. It has also played a highly significant role in international affairs, with former colonies in every corner of the globe.

The head of state of France is the President. The first president of France was Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte. He was elected in 1848. Prior to it, the country had been ruled by kings, emperors, and several executives. At various times, the succession of republics was interrupted ((1852–70, 1940–44, and 1944–46) by other forms of government that did not entail a presidency.

France is bounded by the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Alps, and the Pyrenees. France's most important agricultural producer is Europe and is also one of the world's leading industrial powers. Now, take a look at the list of French Presidents from 1848 to the present.

List of Presidents of France (1848 - 2022)

Second Republic (1848–52) Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte (1848–52) Third Republic (1870–1940) Adolphe Thiers (1871–73) Patrice de Mac-Mahon (1873–79) Jules Grévy (1879–87) Sadi Carnot (1887–94) Jean Casimir-Périer (1894–95) Félix Faure (1895–99) Émile Loubet (1899–1906) Armand Fallières (1906–13) Raymond Poincaré (1913–20) Paul Deschanel (1920)

Alexandre Millerand (1920–24) Gaston Doumergue (1924–31) Paul Doumer (1931–32) Albert Lebrun (1932–40) Fourth Republic (1946–58) Vincent Auriol (1947–54) René Coty (1954–59) Fifth Republic (1958– Incumbent) Charles de Gaulle (1959–69) Georges Pompidou (1969–74) Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1974–81) François Mitterrand (1981–95) Jacques Chirac (1995–2007) Nicolas Sarkozy (2007–12) François Hollande (2012–17) Emmanuel Macron (2017–Incumbent )

France: Key Facts

- The capital of France is Paris.

- The Head of State is the President, and the current President is Emmanuel Macron.

- The Head of the Government is the Prime Minister, and the current Prime Minister of France is Jean Castex.

- The estimated population (2021 est.) is 65,404,000.

- The Fifth Republic (present) has enjoyed notable stability since its promulgation on September 28, 1958, and is marked by a tremendous growth in private initiative and the rise of centrist politics.

- France's official language is French and its official name is République Française (French Republic).

- Literacy: Percentage Of Population Age 15 And Over Literate: Male: (2000–2004) 98.9% and Female: (2000–2004) 98.7%.

