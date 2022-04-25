Emmanuel Macron Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Career, Political Party, Wife, Children, Honours, and more about French President

Emmanuel Macron Biography: Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected for the second term as the French President. He defeated his arch-rival Marine Le Pen by a significant margin. With his re-election to the office, he becomes the first French President to secure a second term for two decades.

"After 5 years of transformations, happy and difficult times, exceptional crises too, I want to thank the French men and women who have placed their trust in me to preside over our Republic for the next 5 years," wrote Emmanuel Macron on Twitter after winning France Presidential Election 2022.

Après 5 ans de transformations, d’heures heureuses et difficiles, de crises exceptionnelles aussi, je veux remercier les Françaises et les Français qui m’ont accordé leur confiance pour présider notre République durant les 5 années à venir. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2022

As Macron is all set to lead the nation for the second term, we look at his life, career, honours, decorations and more.

Who is Emmanuel Macron?

Birth 21 December 1977 Age 44 years Parents Françoise Macron (Mother) Jean-Michel Macron (Father) Education Paris Institue of Political Studies University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Défense Amiens Conservatory Lycée Henri-IV Lycée la Providence Profession Politician Political Party La République En Marche! (2016–present) Socialist Party (2006–2009) Independent (2009–2016) Wife Brigitte Trogneux (married 2007) Children None Twitter @EmmanuelMacron

READ | Anand Mahindra Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Wife, Children, Net worth, And More About Chairman of Mahindra Group

Emmanuel Macron Biography: Birth, Age, and Education

Emmanuel Macron was born on 21 December 1977 in Amiens to Françoise Macron and Jean-Michel Macron. His father is a professor of neurology at the University of Picardy while his mother is a physician.

44-year-old Macron did his schooling at Lycée la Providence in Amiens and Lycée Henri-IV in Paris. He holds a diploma in piano studies from Amiens Conservatory and a DEA degree in philosophy from the University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Défense. Macron obtained a master's degree in Public Affairs from the Paris Institue of Political Studies.

READ | Mike Tyson Biography: Birth, Age, Career, Wife, Children, Airplane Incident, Awards and More