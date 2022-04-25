Emmanuel Macron Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Career, Political Party, Wife, Children, Honours, and more about French President
Emmanuel Macron Biography: Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected for the second term as the French President. He defeated his arch-rival Marine Le Pen by a significant margin. With his re-election to the office, he becomes the first French President to secure a second term for two decades.
"After 5 years of transformations, happy and difficult times, exceptional crises too, I want to thank the French men and women who have placed their trust in me to preside over our Republic for the next 5 years," wrote Emmanuel Macron on Twitter after winning France Presidential Election 2022.
Après 5 ans de transformations, d’heures heureuses et difficiles, de crises exceptionnelles aussi, je veux remercier les Françaises et les Français qui m’ont accordé leur confiance pour présider notre République durant les 5 années à venir.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2022
As Macron is all set to lead the nation for the second term, we look at his life, career, honours, decorations and more.
Who is Emmanuel Macron?
|Birth
|21 December 1977
|Age
|44 years
|Parents
|
Françoise Macron (Mother)
Jean-Michel Macron (Father)
|Education
|
Paris Institue of Political Studies
University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Défense
Amiens Conservatory
Lycée Henri-IV
Lycée la Providence
|Profession
|Politician
|Political Party
|
La République En Marche! (2016–present)
Socialist Party (2006–2009)
Independent (2009–2016)
|Wife
|Brigitte Trogneux (married 2007)
|Children
|None
|@EmmanuelMacron
Emmanuel Macron Biography: Birth, Age, and Education
Emmanuel Macron was born on 21 December 1977 in Amiens to Françoise Macron and Jean-Michel Macron. His father is a professor of neurology at the University of Picardy while his mother is a physician.
44-year-old Macron did his schooling at Lycée la Providence in Amiens and Lycée Henri-IV in Paris. He holds a diploma in piano studies from Amiens Conservatory and a DEA degree in philosophy from the University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Défense. Macron obtained a master's degree in Public Affairs from the Paris Institue of Political Studies.
