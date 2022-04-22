Mike Tyson Biography: Birth, Age, Career, Wife, Children, Airplane Incident, Awards and More

Mike Tyson Biography: A video of former boxing champion Mike Tyson went viral on social media minutes after it was shared by TMZ. In the video, Tyson can be seen punching a co-passenger on an aeroplane before the Florida bound flight departs from San Fransisco International Airport in the US.

In another video, the former boxer can be seen leaning over the back of his seat and throwing punches at a fellow passenger in the head repeatedly until others intervened. The third video showed the man with blood on his head. According to witnesses, Tyson told the man to leave him alone, but he began harassing him while he was in his seat.

I mean, Mike Tyson wouldn't ever have to tell me "leave me alone" more than once.



At a time when the authorities are investigating the matter, let us look at the biography of Mike Tyson.

Who is Mike Tyson?

Birth 30 June 1996 Age 55 years Wife Lakiha Spicer (married 2009) Monica Turner (married 1997; divorced 2003) Robin Givens (married 1988; divorced 1989) Children Eight Profession Heavyweight Boxer Height 5ft 10 inches

Mike Tyson Biography: Birth, Age, and Early Life

Tyson is known for his ferocious and intimidating boxing style and controversial behaviours both inside and outside the boxing ring. He was born on 30 June 1966 in Fort Greene, New York City. Tyson's biological father is Purcell Tyson but the man that he had known as his father is Jimmy Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick abandoned the Tyson family when Mike was born and he grew up in a poverty-stricken family. His mother died when he was 10 years old and Tyson was left at the mercy of Cus D'Amato - boxing manager and trainer.

As Tyson lived in and around neighbourhoods with a high rate of crime, he was repeatedly caught committing petty crimes. By the age of 13, Tyson was arrested 38 times.

His boxing abilities were discovered by Bobby Stewart who was a juvenile detention centre counsellor and former boxer. Tyson dropped out of high school and was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Central State University in 1989.

Mike Tyson Career

Mike Tyson competed from 1985 to 2005. He has earned the titles such as 'Iron Mike', 'Kid Dynamite', and 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' for his boxing skills. He is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

He won his first belt at the age of 20 years and is the youngest ever boxer to win a heavyweight title. He was also the first heavyweight boxer to hold WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

From 1987 to 1990, Tyson reigned as an undisputed world heavyweight champion.

In 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and was sentenced to six years imprisonment. He was, however, released on parole after serving three years behind the bars.

After being paroled from prison in 1995, Tyson was engaged in a series of comeback bouts. He regained WBA and WBC titles in 1996. With this, he joined Floyd Patterson, Muhammad Ali, Tim Witherspoon, Evander Holyfield and George Foreman as the only men in boxing history to have regained a heavyweight championship after losing it.

The same year, he was stripped of his WBC title in the same year and lost the WBA title to Evander Holyfield. The 1997 match ended with Tyson's disqualification from the game for biting Holyfield's ear strong enough to remove a portion of flesh.

Mike Tyson Awards

Boxing

1- Ring magazine Prospect of the Year in 1985

2- Ring magazine Fighter of the Year in 1986 and 1988

3- Sugar Ray Robinson Award winner in 1987 and 1989

4- BBC Sports Personality of the Year Overseas Personality in 1989

5- International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee in the Class of 2011

6- "Guirlande d'Honneur" by the FICTS in 2010

Professional wrestling

1- WWE Hall of Fame inductee in the Class of 2012

Mike Tyson's Wife and Children

Mike Tyson has been married thrice and gave birth to eight children, of which one is deceased. He was first married to actress Robin Givens and their marriage was tumultuous. His wife alleged Tyson of violence, spousal abuse and mental instability. Their marriage ended in 1989.

Tyson's second wife was Monica Turner who worked as a pediatric resident at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington. She filed for divorce in January 2002 claiming that Tyson committed adultery during their five years of marriage. The couple gave birth to two children-- Amir and Ramsey.

He married longtime girlfriend Lakiha Spicer in 2009 in an intimate ceremony. The couple gave birth to two children-- Milan and Morocco.

