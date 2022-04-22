Who is Raja Iqbal Singh? Meet the man behind the Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Raja Iqbal Singh, the man behind Jahangirpuri's demolition drive, is the mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The man who is making headlines for defying SC’s order has been inducted into BJP recently. His sudden elevation has displeased the leaders of the saffron-clad as the party is known to reward seniors and long time workers with the post.

Who is Raja Iqbal Singh?

Raja Iqbal Singh is the son of Diljit Singh. He graduated with a B.Sc. degree from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, the University of Delhi in 1992 and holds an L.L.B. degree from CCS University. Raja Iqbal Singh is a Sikh by religion.

Singh hails from a household that has been an Akali Dal loyalist. His father in law was the party’s councillor from Jahangirpuri and his brother-in-law is actively involved in Akali politics. Singh represented as a councillor from GTB Nagar and served as the chairperson of the Civil Lines zone.

When Shiromani Akali Dal broke ties with NDA over the three contentious farm laws in September 2020, Singh refused to step down from his Civil Lines post.BJP later rewarded him with the post of mayor. “The situation in the country, especially in Delhi, during the farmer protests was very different. Our party was being painted as anti-Sikh and we wanted to send out a message that we are with the community," IE quoted senior BJP leader and a former mayor who explained Singh's elevation as mayor. "You know how difficult it is to become a mayor... even party veterans do not get that opportunity in their lifetimes," the leader added.

Singh's close confidants define him as a man of few words. He keeps his cards close to his chest and waits for the right time to make moves. This is evident from his limited statements that align well with the party’s interests.

At a time when BJP leaders demanded action against the rioters after the April 16 communal clash, Singh refrained from giving statements. He gave out statements when the decision was made to carry out the demolitions.

In the early hours of the April 20 demolition, Singh spoke to the media at lengths supporting the drive. He said, "This is an anti-encroachment drive... It should not be seen from a religious angle. It's a drive against encroachments of a temporary nature and we have had a lot of complaints from RWAs and locals."

With Akali politics plummeting in Delhi and most of its leaders joining the saffron-clad, Singh’s future looks more secure in the BJP.

