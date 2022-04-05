Who is Gulzar Ahmed, former Chief Justice of Pakistan, nominated by Imran Khan as caretaker Prime Minister?

Gulzar Ahmed Biography: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on April 4 nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister.

The decision comes after Pakistan President Arif Alvi issued an order stating that Imran Khan will continue as interim Prime Minister until a caretaker Prime Minister is appointed.

“In response to the President's letter, after consultation and approval from the PTI Corps Committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the post of caretaker Prime Minister,” PTI tweeted.

صدر مملکت کے خط کے جواب میں تحریک انصاف کور کمیٹی سے مشورے اور منظوری کے بعد وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سابق چیف جسٹس پاکستان جسٹس گلزار احمد کا نام نگران وزیر اعظم کیلئے تجویز کیا ہے- pic.twitter.com/EKvAcT0C1e — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 4, 2022

Who is Gulzar Ahmed?

Birth 2 February 1957 Age 65 years Family Noor Muhammad (Father) Education Gulistan School, Karachi Government National College, Karachi Sindh Muslim Law College Chief Justice of Pakistan 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan (21 December 2019 – 1 February 2022)

Gulzar Ahmed Biography: Birth, Age and Education

Gulzar Ahmed was born on 2 February 1957 in Federal Capital Territory, West Pakistan. His father, Noor Muhammad, was a lawyer in Karachi.

65-year-old Gulzar Ahmed attended Gulistan School located in Karachi. He is an alumnus of Government National College, Karachi and Sindh Muslim Law College.

Gulzar Ahmed: Career

Gulzar Ahmed's legal career

Gulzar Ahmed began his legal career as an advocate in 1986. Two years later in 1998, he joined Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), and then the Supreme Court Bar Association in 2001.

From 1999 to 2000, Gulzar Ahmed served as honorary secretary of SHCBA and became a justice of the Sindh High Court. In November 2011, he was appointed as a justice in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was a member of the five-judge bench that dismissed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. Gulzar Ahmed was among the dissenting judges who believed that the then Prime Minister had not been truthful to Pakistan and should be removed from the office of Prime Minister.

Gulzar Ahmed as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)

On 4 December 2019, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) after the approval of President Arif Alvi. He was sworn in as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) after the retirement of Asif Saeed Khosa on 21 December 2019.

During his tenure as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, an order banning Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing cases that involve Prime Minister Imran Khan was issued. He was barred from hearing the cases as he had already filed a petition against Imran Khan in a personal capacity against the proposal to distribute Rs. 500 million development fund among PTI lawmakers. Gulzar Ahmed ordered the demolition of properties in Pakistan's Karachi in June 2021.

He retired on 1 February 2022 as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan and was succeeded by Justice Umar Ata Bandial who was sworn in as the 28th CJP on February 2 this year.

Nominated as caretaker Prime Minister

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has been nominated as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan by interim Prime Minister Imran Khan after consultation and approval from the PTI Corps Committee.

