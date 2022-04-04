List of caretaker Prime Ministers of Pakistan: Following the dissolution of the National Assembly and the Cabinet on April 3 under Article 58 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the incumbent Prime Minister will continue to hold office until the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister.

The caretaker Prime Minister will be appointed by the President of Pakistan in consultation with the outgoing Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

Ahead of the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister, take a look at the previous caretaker Prime Ministers of Pakistan.

1- Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi: Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi was appointed on 6 August 1990 by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan as a caretaker Prime Minister. He continued to serve on the post for three months and stepped down on 6 November 1990. He was the first caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

2- Balakh Sher Mazari: The second person to serve in this post is Balakh Sher Mazari. He was also appointed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan when Pakistan's Supreme Court overturned the Presidential order and restored Nawaz Sharif's government.

3- Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi: Following the resignation of Nawaz Sharif in July 1993, Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi was appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. He served on the post for over a month.

4- Malik Meraj Khalid: After the dismissal of Benazir Bhutto's government in November 1996, then President of Pakistan appointed Malik Meraj Khalid as the caretaker government on 5 November 1996.

5- Muhammad Mian Soomro: He is the longest-serving caretaker Prime Minister who served for four months and eight days in office. He took the oath of office on 16 November 2007 and stepped down from the post on 24 March 2008.

6- Mir Hazar Khan Khoso: The Election Commission of Pakistan appointed Mir Hazar Khan Khoso on March 24 as caretaker Prime Minister. He took the oath of office on 25 March 2013.

7- Nasirul Mulk: To date, Nasirul Mulk is the last person to have served on this post. He was appointed by a consensus between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on 28 May 2018. Nasirul Mulk took oath on 1 June 2018.

List of caretaker Prime Ministers of Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Tenure Political party Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi 6 August 1990 - 6 November 1990 National Peoples Party Balakh Sher Mazari 18 April 1993 - 26 May 1993 Pakistan People's Party Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi 18 July 1993 - 19 October 1993 Independent Malik Meraj Khalid 5 November 1996 - 17 February 1997 Independent Muhammad Mian Soomro 16 November 2007 - 24 March 2008 Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso 25 March 2013 - 5 June 2013 Independent Nasirul Mulk 1 June 2018 - 18 August 2018 Independent

