Who is a caretaker Prime Minister?

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan: Imran Khan will continue to remain in office until the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister, according to a notification issued by the government. "Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," read the Twitter post by The President of Pakistan.

Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 3, 2022

The decision comes after PTI Chairperson Imran Khan was de-notified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. As the country is coping with yet another leadership crisis, here's what a Caretaker Prime Minister is.

What is meant by a caretaker Prime Minister?

A caretaker Prime Minister is someone who temporarily runs the government until the appointment of the next Prime Minister. In Pakistan, a caretaker Prime Minister heads the government after the dissolution of the National Assembly to ensure free and fair elections until the next PM is appointed.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the President shall appoint a Caretaker Government with the consultation of the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition post the dissolution of the National Assembly. Both the parties must reach a consensus on whom to choose as caretaker Prime Minister.

If the consensus is not reached, the President is free to choose a caretaker Prime Minister in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

3 اپریل کو قومی اسمبلی کے تحلیل کیے جانے کے پیش نظر صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور قائد حزب اختلاف میاں محمد شہباز شریف کو نگراں وزیر اعظم کے لیے موزوں شخص کی تجویز کے لیے خط pic.twitter.com/XXSHNcRrC4 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 4, 2022

List of caretaker Prime Ministers of Pakistan

Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi was the first caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan who was appointed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan. To date, Pakistan has had seven caretaker Prime Ministers, with Chief Justice Nasirul Mulk the most recent one. He took office on 1 June 2018 following the dissolution of the National Assembly and resigned from the office when PTI Chairman Imran Khan took oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on 18 August 2018.

Take a look at the complete list below.

1- Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi

2- Balakh Sher Mazari

3- Moeenuddin Ahmad Qureshi

4- Malik Meraj Khalid

5- Muhammad Mian Soomro

6- Mir Hazar Khan Khoso

7- Nasirul Mulk

