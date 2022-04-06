Anand Mahindra Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Wife, Children, Net worth, And More About Chairman of Mahindra Group

Anand Mahindra Biography:Anand Mahindra is a billionaire businessman and the chair of Mumbai-based conglomerate - Mahindra Group. He recently posted a picture of a man and a woman carrying chairs and mats on a motorbike on Twitter. While some lashed him out for romanticising poverty, others tweeted in favour.

Now you know why India makes the most two-wheelers in the world. We know how to carry the highest volume of cargo per square inch of wheel…We are like that only… #Sunday pic.twitter.com/3A0tHk6IoM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2022

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Birth 1 May 1955 Age 66 years Family Harish Mahindra (Father) Indira Mahindra (Mother) Education Lawrence School, Lovedale Harvard University Harvard Business School Occupation Businessman Wife Anuradha Mahindra Children Divya Mahindra Aalika Mahindra Net Worth 170 crores USD (as of 2022) Twitter

Anand Mahindra Biography: Birth, Age, and Family

Anand Gopal Mahindra was born on 1 May 1955 in Bombay. His father, Harish Mahindra, was an industrialist and his mother, Indira Mahindra, was a homemaker.

The 66-year-old billionaire has two siblings-- Anuja Sharma and Radhika Nath. He is the grandson of Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, co-founder of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra Education

Anand Mahindra is an alumnus of Lawrence School, Lovedale, Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University and completed his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Anand Mahindra Career

Anand Mahindra started his career with Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd (MUSCO) as an Executive Assistant to the Finance Director, and over the years, became President and Deputy Managing Director of MUSCO.

In 1991, he joined Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. as the Deputy Managing Director, elevated to Managing Director, and then Vice-Chairperson. The company is known for producing off-road vehicles and agricultural tractors in India.

In August 2012, he became Chairman of the board and Managing Director of the Mahindra Group after his uncle Keshub Mahindra stepped down. Four years later, he was re-designated as the Executive Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and continued as the Chairman of Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra was a co-promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank but was removed from the role in 2013. He, however, continued as a non-executive director.

Anand Mahindra launched Pro Kabaddi League in 2014 with his brother in law and sports commentator Charu Sharma.

He along with Mukesh Ambani, and Mahesh Samat co-founded EPIC, an Indian television channel, in 2014. Two years later, Ambani and Samat sold their stakes to Anand Mahindra.

Currently, Mahindra Group is a US$19 billion organisation and is among India's top 10 corporate houses.

Anand Mahindra Wife and Childen

Anand Mahindra is married to Anuradha Mahindra. Anuradha is a journalist and the founder, editor and publisher of Verve- a lifestyle magazine for women. She is also the editor of Man's World.

The couple gave birth to two daughters-- Divya Mahindra and Aalika Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra: Awards and Honours

1- Rajiv Gandhi Award for outstanding contribution in the business field in 2004.

2- Knight of the Order of Merit by the President of the French Republic in 2004.

3- Leadership Award by American India Foundation in 2005.

4- Business Leader Award by CNBC Asia in 2006.

5- Harvard Business School Alumni Achievement Award in 2008.

6- Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year India award in 2009.

7- Business India Businessman of the Year award in 2007.

8- Business Leader of the Year by The Asian Awards in 2011.

9- Global Leadership Award by US-India Business Council in 2012.

10- Best Transformational Leader Award by Asian Centre For Corporate Governance & Sustainability in 2012.

11- Entrepreneur for the Year by Forbes India Leadership Awards in 2013.

12- Sustainable Development Leadership Award by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in 2014.

13- Business Today CEO of the Year in 2014.

14- Social Media Person of the Year award by IMAI in 2016.

15- Disruptor Personality of the Year Award by Bloomberg TV India in 2016.

16- Harvard Medal by Harvard Alumni Association in 2014.

17- Chevalier de l’Ordre national la Légion d’Honneur by French Republic in 2016.

18- Top 30 CEOs worldwide by Barron's List in 2016.

