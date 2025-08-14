Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Trivia Questions With Answers: You Are A Born Genius If You Can Score 100% In This General Knowledge Quiz!

How smart are you? Gear up for a challenging general knowledge quiz to test your intellect. These 10 trivia questions with answers cover diverse topics such as geography, history, science, money, and many more. How many questions can you get right? Share your score in the comments after attempting this GK quiz!

ByRoopashree Sharma
Aug 14, 2025, 15:56 IST

Trivia questions with answers are fun and educational brain games that can make learning fun for kids and adults. These questions cover diverse topics such as capitals, currencies, animals, plants, science, geography, history, and trivia facts. This trivia question with answers will test how smart you really are!

If you have a healthy memory and are a curious soul with an insatiable desire for learning new things and concepts, then you might score 100 per cent on this trivia questions quiz. Attempting trivia question quizzes can help learn new facts while keeping your brain active. 

So how smart are you? Gear up for a challenging general knowledge quiz to test your intellect. These 10 trivia questions with answers cover diverse topics such as geography, history, science, money, and many more. How many questions can you get right? Share your score in the comments after attempting this GK quiz!

Trivia Questions With Answers: You Are A Born Genius If You Can Score 100% In This General Knowledge Quiz!

trivia-questions-with-answers-general-knowledge-quiz 

Q1. The largest island in the world is ____________. 

A. Greenland

B. Australia

C. Borneo

Answer: A. Greenland

Explanation: Greenland is the largest island in the world. It covers an areas of approximately 2,130,800 square kilometers.

Q2. What type of animal is a penguin?

A. Mammal

B. Bird

C. Amphibians

Answer: B. Bird

Explanation: Penguin is a flightless bird. They are not classified as mammals or amphibians. Though unlike most birds, penguins cannot fly.

Q3. The Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of which country?

A. South Africa

B. Australia

C. New Zealand

Answer: B. Australia

Explanation: The Great Barrier Reef is located off the north-east coast of Queensland, Australia in the Coral Sea. It's the world's largest coral reef system, strectching over 2,300 kms.

Q4. How many millimetres are there in a centimetre?

A. 100mm

B. 1000mm

C. 10mm

Answer: C. 10mm

Explanation: There are 10mm in 1 cm. Both centimeter (cm) and millimeter (mm) are part of the SI metric system.

Q5. Which country has the longest coastline in the world?

A. France

B. Canada

C. Australia

Answer: B. Canada

Explanation: Canada has the longest coastline in the world, stretching for over 202,080 kms across three oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic.

Trivia Questions With Answers: Can You Score A Perfect 10/10 On This General Knowledge Quiz?

Q6. What is the symbol on the Canadian flag?

A. Oak Leaf

B. Pine Leaf

C. Maple Leaf

Answer: C. Maple Leaf

Explanation: The symbol on the Canadian flag is a red 11-pointed maple leaf. 

Q7. Which bird can fly backwards?

A. Sparrow

B. Parrot

C. Hummingbird

Answer: C. Hummingbird

Explanation: Hummingbird is the only bird species that is capable of flying backwards due to their unique wing structure and the way they flap their wings.

Q8. U.S. states are subdivided into?

A. Counties

B. Provinces

C. Districts

Answer: A. Counties

Explanation: U.S. states are primarily subdivided into counties. These counties are further divided into municipalities such as cities, towns, and other local governing bodies.

Q9. If an angle is wider than 90 degrees, what is it called?

A. Obtuse

B. Right

C. Acute

Answer: A. Obtuse

Explanation: Angles between 90 and 180 degrees are known as obtuse angles. 

Q10. What are the smallest blood vessels in the human body called?

A. Capillaries

B. Veins

C. Arteries

Answer: A. Capillaries

Explanation: The smallest blood vessels in the human body are called capillaries. They are extremely tiny, with a diameter of only 5 to 10 micrometers.

You may also like...

AI or Real: Can You Spot The Difference In These Dog Images? Test Your Observation Skills In 20 Seconds!

IQ Test: Solve This Viral Puzzle In 10 Seconds! Which Tap Is Filling The Bucket?

Roopashree Sharma
Roopashree Sharma

Deputy Manager

Roopashree Sharma is a seasoned content writing professional with over 5 years of experience in digital journalism, specializing in education, science, trending, national and international news. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has contributed to leading media houses including Zee, Times, and India TV. Currently serving as Assistant Manager – Editorial at Jagran New Media, she writes and manages content for the General Knowledge (GK) section of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. For inquiries, contact her at roopashree.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News