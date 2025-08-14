Trivia questions with answers are fun and educational brain games that can make learning fun for kids and adults. These questions cover diverse topics such as capitals, currencies, animals, plants, science, geography, history, and trivia facts. This trivia question with answers will test how smart you really are! If you have a healthy memory and are a curious soul with an insatiable desire for learning new things and concepts, then you might score 100 per cent on this trivia questions quiz. Attempting trivia question quizzes can help learn new facts while keeping your brain active. So how smart are you? Gear up for a challenging general knowledge quiz to test your intellect. These 10 trivia questions with answers cover diverse topics such as geography, history, science, money, and many more. How many questions can you get right? Share your score in the comments after attempting this GK quiz!

Trivia Questions With Answers: You Are A Born Genius If You Can Score 100% In This General Knowledge Quiz! Q1. The largest island in the world is ____________. A. Greenland B. Australia C. Borneo Answer: A. Greenland Explanation: Greenland is the largest island in the world. It covers an areas of approximately 2,130,800 square kilometers. Q2. What type of animal is a penguin? A. Mammal B. Bird C. Amphibians Answer: B. Bird Explanation: Penguin is a flightless bird. They are not classified as mammals or amphibians. Though unlike most birds, penguins cannot fly. Q3. The Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of which country? A. South Africa B. Australia C. New Zealand Answer: B. Australia Explanation: The Great Barrier Reef is located off the north-east coast of Queensland, Australia in the Coral Sea. It's the world's largest coral reef system, strectching over 2,300 kms.

Q4. How many millimetres are there in a centimetre? A. 100mm B. 1000mm C. 10mm Answer: C. 10mm Explanation: There are 10mm in 1 cm. Both centimeter (cm) and millimeter (mm) are part of the SI metric system. Q5. Which country has the longest coastline in the world? A. France B. Canada C. Australia Answer: B. Canada Explanation: Canada has the longest coastline in the world, stretching for over 202,080 kms across three oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic. Q6. What is the symbol on the Canadian flag? A. Oak Leaf B. Pine Leaf C. Maple Leaf Answer: C. Maple Leaf Explanation: The symbol on the Canadian flag is a red 11-pointed maple leaf. Q7. Which bird can fly backwards? A. Sparrow B. Parrot C. Hummingbird Answer: C. Hummingbird