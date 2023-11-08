CAT 2023 Mock Test Link Expected Soon, Check Exam Details Here

CAT Mock Test 2023: IIM Lucknow is expected to release the CAT 2023 mock test link soon. Students who have applied for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exams can appear for the mock tests through the links provided on the official website. The CAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

The CAT 2023 mock tests are provided for students in order to help them prepare for the entrance exam. The mock test is conducted similar to the main exams. With the helo of the mock tests, candidates will be able to understand the exam pattern and learn to manage their time when appear for the exam.

The link for students to appear for the CAT 2023 mock test will be available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Students can login using their user id and password to attempt the AT 2023 exams.

CAT Exam 2023

IIM Lucknow will be conducting the CAT 2023 exams in the online mode. The exams will be conducted across the various exam cenyres in the country. Students appearing for the exams are advised to check their the exam centre and slot details given on the CAT 2023 admit card.

The CAT 2023 exams will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. Students appearing for the exams are required to answer the sectional multiple choice questions.

The sections in the CAT 2023 exams include

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Ability

