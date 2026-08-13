Key Points CAT 2026 registration is ongoing; last date to apply is September 15, 2026.

CAT 2026 exam day is November 29, 2026; admit card & photo ID are required.

Register at iimcat.ac.in; upload personal, academic, and work experience documents.

CAT registration 2026 is underway and the last date to register for CAT exam 2026 is September 15, 2026. The application form is available at IIM CAT portal, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who still have not applied for the CAT exam, should do so at the earliest. CAT 2026 registration requires candidates to fill in their personal details, academic details and work experience and finally pay the application fee to complete the registration process. They also need to upload all the relevant documents. Wrong documents can result in cancellation of application. An incorrect size, dimension or unclear scan can be flagged. In this article, Jagran Josh has presented an organized list of documents required for CAT 2026 registration and what is needed on exam day. Personal Details Required for CAT Registration 2026

Candidates have to enter the following personal details in the CAT application form 2026: Name of the candidate like the one in Class 10 certificate

Date of birth: It should match the Class 10/ SSC certificate. Candidates should use the calendar to avoid incorrect birth date

Email Address: Candidates should use a working email address. They will receive their User ID and temporary password on this email ID. It will also be used for all official communications.

Mobile Number: The mobile number should be valid. Candidates will be receiving the User ID on their 10 digit mobile phone as well. They will also receive an OTP on the registered mobile number for verification. Complete List of Documents Needed for CAT 2026 Registration Before registering for the CAT exam 2026, candidates should have the scanned copy of the following documents ready:

Document Details Format Size Passport Size Photograph Scanned image of passport size photograph which is not older than 6 month and should have a white background .jpg, .jpeg 1200 pixels x 1200 pixels Scanned Signatures Scanned image of signatures done on a white plain paper with black ink .jpg, .jpeg 80mm X 35mm Class 10, 12 and graduation marksheet Scanned copy of Class 12 marksheet, Class 10 marksheet and Graduation marksheet PDF format Degree certificate such as FIAI, CA, ICWA (CMA), CS, etc. if applicable Candidates who have a professional degree have to upload the degree certificate .pdf Category Certitficate Candidates from reserved categories have to upload their category certificates, if applicable .pdf PwD certificate (if applicable) Issued by government of India, candidates applying for PwD category .pdf Work experience certificate (if applicable) The copy should clearly mention the date of joining and exit issued by the employer .pdf