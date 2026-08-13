Documents Required for CAT 2026 Registration
CAT exam 2026 application form filling includes entering personal and academic details along with uploading the relevant documents. One of the common reasons for the CAT form being rejected is due to incorrect documents, wrong format or unclear files. It is important to keep the CAT documents organised before filling the CAT application form. This will help candidates register for the CAT exam 2026 smoothly without errors and avoid last minute hassle. Read the article below to know the important documents required for CAT exam registration 2026, documents needed on exam day at the centres, etc.
Key Points
- CAT 2026 registration is ongoing; last date to apply is September 15, 2026.
- CAT 2026 exam day is November 29, 2026; admit card & photo ID are required.
- Register at iimcat.ac.in; upload personal, academic, and work experience documents.
CAT registration 2026 is underway and the last date to register for CAT exam 2026 is September 15, 2026. The application form is available at IIM CAT portal, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who still have not applied for the CAT exam, should do so at the earliest.
CAT 2026 registration requires candidates to fill in their personal details, academic details and work experience and finally pay the application fee to complete the registration process. They also need to upload all the relevant documents. Wrong documents can result in cancellation of application. An incorrect size, dimension or unclear scan can be flagged. In this article, Jagran Josh has presented an organized list of documents required for CAT 2026 registration and what is needed on exam day.
Personal Details Required for CAT Registration 2026
Candidates have to enter the following personal details in the CAT application form 2026:
- Name of the candidate like the one in Class 10 certificate
- Date of birth: It should match the Class 10/ SSC certificate. Candidates should use the calendar to avoid incorrect birth date
- Email Address: Candidates should use a working email address. They will receive their User ID and temporary password on this email ID. It will also be used for all official communications.
- Mobile Number: The mobile number should be valid. Candidates will be receiving the User ID on their 10 digit mobile phone as well. They will also receive an OTP on the registered mobile number for verification.
Complete List of Documents Needed for CAT 2026 Registration
Before registering for the CAT exam 2026, candidates should have the scanned copy of the following documents ready:
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Document
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Details
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Format
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Size
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Passport Size Photograph
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Scanned image of passport size photograph which is not older than 6 month and should have a white background
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.jpg, .jpeg
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1200 pixels x 1200 pixels
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Scanned Signatures
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Scanned image of signatures done on a white plain paper with black ink
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.jpg, .jpeg
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80mm X 35mm
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Class 10, 12 and graduation marksheet
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Scanned copy of Class 12 marksheet, Class 10 marksheet and Graduation marksheet
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PDF format
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Degree certificate such as FIAI, CA, ICWA (CMA), CS, etc. if applicable
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Candidates who have a professional degree have to upload the degree certificate
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Category Certitficate
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Candidates from reserved categories have to upload their category certificates, if applicable
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PwD certificate (if applicable)
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Issued by government of India, candidates applying for PwD category
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Work experience certificate (if applicable)
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The copy should clearly mention the date of joining and exit issued by the employer
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Documents Required for Final Year Graduates Appearing for CAT 2026
Students in the final year of graduation can also appear for the CAT 2026 exam. They should have the above documents ready along with some other documents while filling the application form:
- Latest semester marks statement
- College bonafide certificate
- Provisional degree certificate
- Identity card issued by the college/ university
Documents Required on CAT 2026 Exam Day
Following list of documents will be required for the CAT exam day 2026 on November 29.
- CAT 2026 admit card to gain entry to the exam hall
- Original government issued photo ID proof
- Passport size photograph matching the one uploaded in application form
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Scribe certificate (if applicable)
Candidates should ensure that they have uploaded the documents in the prescribed format and size to avoid rejection. Candidates should organize their documents to avoid hassle. They should also ensure that the information entered in the CAT application form and documents match and there is no discrepancy.
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Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.