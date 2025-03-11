CBSE class 10 Maths Question Paper 2025 Available, Download All SETs PDF

For students who were unable to clear the main exam, the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics compartment exam (both Standard and Basic) is scheduled for toda, July 16, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students appearing for this exam must ensure they have their admit cards, which were released on July 9, 2025, for private candidates and are available through schools for regular students. Remember, the passing criteria for the compartment exam remain the same as the main board exam: students need to score a minimum of 33% in each subject (theory and practical components separately where applicable).

The CBSE class 10 Maths successfully concluded the exam today, March 10, 2025, The exam started at 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm. Students get 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper. Thus, the question papers will be distributed at 15 min before. The exam was held in offline mode across various centres. Now that the exam is over, we will provide the CBSE class 10 Maths Question Paper 2025 PDF shortly and the Answer Key to assist students in reviewing their answers and evaluating their performance.