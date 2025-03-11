CBSE class 10 Maths Question Paper 2025 Available, Download All SETs PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2025: The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics compartment exam (both Standard and Basic) is scheduled for today, July 16, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. CBSE Class 10 Maths Regular Exam 2025 was conducted on March 10, 2025. The exam started 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m See important details and download the Maths question paper PDF for free.

Jul 16, 2025, 10:50 IST
For students who were unable to clear the main exam, the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics compartment exam (both Standard and Basic) is scheduled for toda, July 16, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students appearing for this exam must ensure they have their admit cards, which were released on July 9, 2025, for private candidates and are available through schools for regular students. Remember, the passing criteria for the compartment exam remain the same as the main board exam: students need to score a minimum of 33% in each subject (theory and practical components separately where applicable).

The CBSE class 10 Maths successfully concluded the exam today, March 10, 2025, The exam started at 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm. Students get 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper. Thus, the question papers will be distributed at 15 min before. The exam was held in offline mode across various centres. Now that the exam is over, we will provide the CBSE class 10 Maths Question Paper 2025 PDF shortly and the Answer Key to assist students in reviewing their answers and evaluating their performance.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2025 PDF

The CBSE Class 10 Maths exam concluded at 1:30 PM, and the question paper for all sets is now available. Students, teachers, and parents can download the question paper PDF by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Standard Question Paper 2025 

Maths-Standard (SET-1)

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Standard Question Paper 2025 Set-1

Maths-Standard (SET-2)

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Standard Question Paper 2025 Set-2

Maths-Standard (SET-3)

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Standard Question Paper 2025 Set-3

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Basic Question Paper 2025 

Maths-Basic (SET-1)

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Basic Question Paper 2025 Download PDF Set-1

Maths-Basic (SET-2)

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Basic Question Paper 2025 Download PDF Set-2

Maths-Basic (SET-3)

CBSE Class 10 Maths-Basic Question Paper 2025 Download PDF Set-3

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
