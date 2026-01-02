MSBTE Winter Result 2025
Avinuty Result 2025 OUT at avinuty.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Avinashilingam University Result PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Jan 2, 2026

Avinuty Result 2025 OUT: Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women declared the results of the various UG, PG, PG Diploma & PhD courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Avinashilingam University result.

Avinuty Result 2025 OUT: Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women has recently released the regular and arrear examinations results for various UG, PG, PG Diploma & PhD courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA(Honours), BCA(Honours), and Other exams held in November 2025. Avinashilingam University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- avinuty.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Avinuty results 2025 by their PRN.

Avinuty Results 2025

As per the latest update, Avinashilingam University Kottayam, released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Avinashilingam University Kottayam results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- avinuty.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Download Avinashilingam University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG, PG, and professional courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA(Honours), BCA(Honours), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Avinuty result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- avinuty.ac.in.

Step 2: Check ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Results’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Select your exam, enter your PRN, and click on ‘Get Result’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Avinashilingam University: Highlights

Avinashilingam University (Avinuty) is located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It was started in 1957 by the Avinashilingam Education Trust, founded by T. S. Avinashilingam Chettiar, as Avinashilingam Home Science College for Women, which later grew into a university. Avinashilingam University was a part of University of Madras until it was separated in June 1987.

Avinuty offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the School of Physical Sciences and Computational Sciences, School of Biosciences, School of Arts and Social Sciences, School of Home Sciences, School of Education, School of Management Studies, School of Engineering and School of Allied Health Science.

Avinashilingam University: Highlights

University Name

Avinashilingam University 

Established

1956

Location

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Avinuty Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

