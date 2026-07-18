UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject wise Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 10th Syllabus 2026-27 is now available. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released Class 10th Syllabus subject-wise on the official website upmsp.edu.in. This article provides the direct link and introduction to the syllabus. The UP Board Class 10th syllabus includes course structure, content structure and exam pattern. As syllabus is very important for students to know what will come in exam and how to plan their study to get good marks. To have full understanding of how syllabus is made, what all is required for exam to study, and about the course structure and exam pattern check the syllabus link provided below. With the help of this article students can get an idea of how the latest syllabus is designed and how it will help you score good marks in your board exams.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights Check out the table below for basic information about UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus: Overview Details Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP Official Website upmsp.edu.in Practical 70 Marks Theory 30 Marks Exam Duration 3 hours UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27 To get the direct link to download the subject-wise PDF for class 10 UPMSP syllabus 2026-27, check out the below table and download the PDF. Subjects Download Link 901 - Hindi Download PDF 917 - English Download PDF 928 - Maths Download PDF 930 - Home science Download PDF 931 - Science Download PDF 932 - Social Science Download PDF 941 - Computer Download PDF Steps to Download the UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27