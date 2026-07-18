UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject wise Free PDF Here
The UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27 for all subjects is now available on the official website of UP Board upmsp.edu.in. Download PDF for all subjects curriculum provided on the website. Get detailed information about the new curriculum and exam pattern.
UP Board Class 10th Syllabus 2026-27 is now available. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released Class 10th Syllabus subject-wise on the official website upmsp.edu.in. This article provides the direct link and introduction to the syllabus. The UP Board Class 10th syllabus includes course structure, content structure and exam pattern. As syllabus is very important for students to know what will come in exam and how to plan their study to get good marks. To have full understanding of how syllabus is made, what all is required for exam to study, and about the course structure and exam pattern check the syllabus link provided below. With the help of this article students can get an idea of how the latest syllabus is designed and how it will help you score good marks in your board exams.
UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
Check out the table below for basic information about UP Board Class 10 English Syllabus:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Board
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP
|
Official Website
|
upmsp.edu.in
|
Practical
|
70 Marks
|
Theory
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours
UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27
To get the direct link to download the subject-wise PDF for class 10 UPMSP syllabus 2026-27, check out the below table and download the PDF.
|
Subjects
|
Download Link
|
901 - Hindi
|
917 - English
|
928 - Maths
|
930 - Home science
|
931 - Science
|
932 - Social Science
|
941 - Computer
Steps to Download the UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27
To download the UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27 students can check the official website and by following these simple steps they can download the free syllabus PDF:
- Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.
- Find the 'Courses' Link on the homepage, click on the "Courses Session 2025-26" link located at the bottom left.
- Access the Syllabus the screen will display links to the Class 10 UP Board Syllabus 2025-26 for all subjects.
- Click on the desired subject links one by one to download and save the syllabus PDF files for your reference.
UP Board Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
As per the UP Board guidelines, the exam pattern for UP Board class 10 gives a total of 100 marks exam. This is divided into two parts one is written and the other is practical or internal assessments.
- Written Exam (70 marks): The written exam will be consist of 70 marks that tests theory knowledge of students. To pass students should get a minimum marks of 23 out of 70 marks in written exam to maintain passing grade.
- Internal Assessment & Practicals (30 Marks): A practical assessment will be using project work, some periodic tests, or practical assignments with a minimum passing value of 10 out of 30 marks.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.