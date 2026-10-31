KMAT 2026 Application Window Closes Today: Apply Online for MBA & MCA Admissions at kmatindia.com
KMAT 2026 Registration: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) is closing the online registration portal for KMAT 2026 Session 2 today, Saturday, October 31, 2026, on its official website, kmatindia.com. The state-level entrance test offers a final opportunity for aspirants seeking admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA programs across 189+ affiliated private institutes in Karnataka. The computer-based, home-based remote proctored examination will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
KMAT 2026 Registration: The online registration process for KMAT 2026 Session 2 will formally come to an end on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The annual entrance examination organized by the Karnataka Post Graduate Private Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) functions as a vital gateway to top-notch private universities that offer MBA, PGDM, and MCA courses in the state of Karnataka. It is a valuable opportunity for those applicants who could not make it to the first Session 1 exam or who plan to improve their percentile scores in order to gain admission into the next sessions of counselling and seat allotment.
As per the latest official announcement made by the authority, the computer-based exam for Session 2 will be conducted on Saturday, November 14, 2026, on a single session in the morning starting from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates possessing a degree must complete the digital form, fill in the relevant information regarding personal and academic aspects, attach valid identification proof, and make the payment for the registration fees before closing the portal midnight.
How To Apply For The KMAT Session 2 Admission Process?
The steps for registering yourself for the second KMAT exam are as follows:
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Visit the official website of the KMAT exam which is www.kmatindia.com.
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Look for the “KMAT Application” tab available on the homepage of the website.
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Fill your details.
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Make the payment of the exam fee of KMAT.
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Download your KMAT application form.
KMAT 2026 Registration Fee
KMAT 2026 registration fee for both MBA and MCA courses is provided below:
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Category
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Application fee (in INR)
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General and NC-OBC
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INR 1230 (including GST)
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SC, ST and PWD
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INR 1230 (including GST)
KMAT 2026: Eligibility Criteria for MBA & MCA
For MBA/PGDM:
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Applicants should be a graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of 3 years of graduation in Commerce, Management, Arts, Social Science, Engineering/Technology or an equivalent discipline.
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The applicant should have obtained at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST category applicants).
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Final year graduation students can also apply provisionally.
For MCA:
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Bachelor’s degree with an aggregate of minimum 50% marks (minimum 45% marks for SC/ST candidates).
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Candidates should have passed 10+2 with Mathematics/Business Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science or graduation level with one of these subjects.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.