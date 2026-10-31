KMAT 2026 Application Window Closes Today: Apply Online for MBA & MCA Admissions at kmatindia.com

KMAT 2026 Registration: The online registration process for KMAT 2026 Session 2 will formally come to an end on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The annual entrance examination organized by the Karnataka Post Graduate Private Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) functions as a vital gateway to top-notch private universities that offer MBA, PGDM, and MCA courses in the state of Karnataka. It is a valuable opportunity for those applicants who could not make it to the first Session 1 exam or who plan to improve their percentile scores in order to gain admission into the next sessions of counselling and seat allotment.

As per the latest official announcement made by the authority, the computer-based exam for Session 2 will be conducted on Saturday, November 14, 2026, on a single session in the morning starting from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates possessing a degree must complete the digital form, fill in the relevant information regarding personal and academic aspects, attach valid identification proof, and make the payment for the registration fees before closing the portal midnight.