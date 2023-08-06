Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day 2023: History, Photos and Bombing Facts

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day 2032: Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day is observed to mark the devastation of the atomic bombing during World War II. The horrors of ‘Little Boy’ on August 6th followed by ‘Fath Man’ on August 9th sparked global discussions on nuclear disarmament. This year marks the 78th anniversary of the nuclear attack which led to Japan’s surrender during World War II.

Blazed vehicles, and stranded people, that's how Hiroshima looked after the attack.

Source: Getty Images

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day 2023: History

The bomb attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki dates back to World War II. The two dates on which the incident happened are:



Hiroshima Day: On August 6, 1945, the US dropped the nuclear weapon, ‘Little Boy’ on the Japanese city of Hiroshima around 8:15 a.m. Since then, the day is observed as an occasion to mourn the thousand deaths and pays tribute to the survivors and succeeding generations.

Nagasaki Day: Just three after the destruction of Hiroshima, the United States dropped ‘Fat Man’, the second atomic bomb. This attack was made around 11:02 a.m. in the city of Nagasaki, Japan.

The aftermath of the bombing marks immense devastation and loss of life along with a long-term effect due to radiation exposure. This abominable incident in human history led to global disarmament and peace initiatives. This mourning observed every year pays tribute to the thousands of innocent lives that were lost as well as the enduring effects on survivors and succeeding generations. Also, the advocates prevent further tragedies, international collaboration, and a world free from nuclear dangers is encouraged by the day.

The model of 'Balakai' dropped at Hiroshima.

Source: Getty Images

Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Some interesting facts related to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day are:

The United States is the only country that used nuclear weapons in the battle for the first and only time in history.

Hiroshima's nuclear attack was codenamed "Little Boy," while the bomb dropped on Nagasaki was named "Fat Man."

An already suffering mother taking care of her injured child.

Source: Getty Images

Little Boy was a bomb made of uranium, while Fat Man was a bomb made of plutonium.

American B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped ‘Little Boy’ over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. The atomic bomb attack murdered 10,000 and caused significant destruction in a few seconds.

Two survivors of nuclear attack.

Source: Getty Images

Three days after the bombing of Hiroshima, on August 9, 1945, the B-29 dropped the "Fat Man" bomb on Nagasaki.

The attack took life of 70,000 to 80,000 people which by the end of 1945 rose to 140,000. On the other hand, the death toll in Nagasaki reached 70,000.

A site after a nuclear attack.

Source: Getty Images

For ages, people suffered from radiation sickness, cancer and other immediate and long-term health repercussions on survivors.

Emperor Hirohito officially ended World War II on August 15, 1945, by surrendering to the Allies.

Over time, concern over the use of nuclear weapons became a major global issue after the bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day every year honour the victims and organise various events to advance peace. After considerable post-war reconstruction, both Hiroshima and Nagasaki are today thriving cities with monuments and museums devoted to departed souls.



