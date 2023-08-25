Is Raksha Bandhan 2023 on 30 or 31 August in? Check Date, Timings, Shubh Muhrat & More

When is Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular and traditional Hindu festivals. The day celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi is celebrated mostly in all parts of the country with different names, rituals, and cultural and historical significance.

This article will clear the air around the date of Raksha Bandhan. Also, it will help you with Purnima timing, Bhadra kaal and Shubh Muhurat to celebrate the festival of siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date & Timings

Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word which literally means bond protection, obligation, or care. It is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. According to Drik Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31.

Event Date & Time Purnima Tith or Full Moon Begin August 30 2023, 10:58 PM Purnima Tith or Full Moon Ends August 31, 7:05 AM Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch August 30, 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha August 30, 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends At 9:01 PM Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhrat 30 August, After 9:01 PM

How is Rakhi celebrated in different parts of India?

Raksha Bandhan holds a deep socio-cultural significance. It fosters broader cultural values, embodies unity and is celebrated beyond the boundaries of religion and region. And this is the reason why the cherished festival is celebrated differently in all parts.

Jhulan Purnima is a popular term used for Raksha Bandhan in the state of West Bengal. People worship lord Krishna and Radha. Sisters wish and pray for the long lives of their brothers while tying rakhi to their brothers. This day is celebrated by political organizations, workplaces, social groups, and educational institutions with renewed optimism for positive interactions.

The Koli community of Maharashtra celebrate Raksha Bandhan as Narali Pournima which or coconut day festival. On this day, they offer coconuts to lord Varuna, the Hindu god of the sea to seek his blessings. Whereas, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated by brothers and sisters as usual.

One of the important parts of Raksha Bandhan is kite flying. In many regions of North India, married daughters visit their maternal homes or some brothers visit their married sisters with special sorts of sweets and other condiments.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Janai Purnima or Rishitarpani in Nepal, is celebrated with a holy thread ceremony. In some regions of Nepal, girls and women tie the rakhi around their brothers' wrists while Hindu males alter the thread they wear around their chests (janai).

Rakhi Purnima and Gamha Purnima are other names for Raksha Bandhan in Odisha. The event of Gamha Purnima, which occurs on the same day as Lord Balabhadra's birthday and is observed by farmers in Odisha by tying rakhis to livestock, is named after the god of agriculture.

So, this Raksha Bandhan strengthen your bond with your sibling. Forgive them for eating that extra slice of your favourite cake, ruining your birthday dress and whatever they did to hurt you unintentionally. Shoo, all the misunderstandings to win extra hours of happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

