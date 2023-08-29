Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is Bhadra Kaal? Why Is It Considered Inauspicious To Tie Rakhi During This Period?

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Muhurat Time: Raksha Bandhan, the day for siblings to celebrate and showcase their love will be celebrated on two days. This once-in-a-lifetime occurrence is due to Bhadra Kaal coinciding with a full moon on August 30.

This article will help you know about Bhadra Kaal, its impact, Bhadra Kaal timing and shubh muhrat for Raksha Bandhan.

What is Bhadra Kaal?

Bhadra is the daughter of Lord Sun and sister of Shani Dev. During her birth, she had the power to swallow the whole world which resulted as a hindrance in all the auspicious activities. To control her ferocious nature she was given a place in Vishti Karana by Lord Brahma.

Bhadrakaal, derived from the name of the mythological figure, is considered to be an unholy or inauspicious time. It is believed that during this period certain planetary transitions take place which creates negative energy and hinders the alignment of cosmic powers. Therefore, it is a good idea to avoid doing any auspicious tasks including travel during this period.

Why one should not tie Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal?

Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the strength of siblings' bond and their assurance towards each other. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brother and pray for their long lives and prosperity. As said Bhadrakaal is the most wrong span to conduct any new or auspicious activity and attract bad omen. As per a legend from Ramayana, Surpanaka, sister of Raavana celebrated Raksha Bandhan during this inauspicious time, leading to the demon king's defeat at the hands of Ram.

What is the Best Muhrat to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. According to Drik Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31.

Refer to the table below for all details regarding the Bhadra kaal timing, start, end and best muhurat to tie rakhi on Raksha Bandhan.

Event Date & Time Purnima Tith or Full Moon Begin August 30 2023, 10:58 PM Purnima Tithi or Full Moon Ends August 31, 7:05 AM Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch August 30, 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha August 30, 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends At 9:01 PM Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhrat 30 August, After 9:01 PM

Source: Drik Panchang

Raksha Bandhan holds great cultural and spiritual significance. It symbolizes the essence of unity, solidarity and respect towards each other.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

