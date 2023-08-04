U.S. Coast Guard Day 2023: Know about Origin and New Logo by Coast Guard Academy

U.S. Coast Guard Day 2023: Every year August 4 is observed as U.S. Coast Guard Day. The day commemorates the foundation of the Revenue Cutter Service, the forerunner of the current Coast Guard. It aims to appreciate and honour the hard work and dedication of saviours.

Who are Coast Guards?

Coast Guards are a military service under the Department of Transportation, which in peacetime enforces maritime laws, saves lives and property at sea, and maintains aids to navigation, and which in wartime may be placed under the Navy Department to augment the navy.

U.S Coast Guard Day 2023: Origin & History

The Coast Guard has operated at sea continually since its establishment, although the name didn't appear until 1915 as the Revenue Cutter Service and the Lifesaving Service were combined till then.

Later, the Coast Guard was then transferred to the newly formed Department of Transportation in 1967 after serving for 177 years under the Treasury Department joined by the Lighthouse Service (1939) and Bureau of Navigation and Steamboat Inspection (1949). Congressional legislation that U.S. President Woodrow Wilson signed into law on January 28, 1915, gave the U.S. Coast Guard its current name.

Coast Guard Day is a big event for members of the Coast Guard who are on active duty, civilian members, reservists, retirees, auxiliaries, and dependents; nevertheless. Also, it draws the attention of quite a few members of the general public. Grand Haven, Michigan, commonly known as Coast Guard City, holds the Coast Guard Festival every year on the occasion of Coast Guard Day. It is considered a major national celebration of the Coast Guard important.

U.S Coast Guard Day 2023: All About The New Logo

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy recently unveiled a new brand identity inspired by two core elements, the Coast Guard racing stripe and the bear. According to Dr Dan Rose, CGA Director of Athletics, “The goal of this project was to refresh our marks in a way that strengthens our alignment with the operational Coast Guard and pays homage to the rich traditions of our service.”

So, the new logon constitutes two main elements, racing stripes and bear. Understand the meaning of the symbolism of the two below:

Racing Stripe: The racing stripe serves as the Coast Guard's universal symbol of identification and unites everyone connected to the service. The recognisable stripe can be seen on all Coast Guard equipment, including helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, patrol boats, and cutters.

Bear: The Alaskan Kodiak bear, the most uncommon but physically enormous bear in North America, is a native of Kodiak Island, Alaska. The bear is a tribute to the Revenue Cutter Bear, which saw action in both World Wars and established American law enforcement as the first force in newly acquired Alaska. Also, it is portrayed as fierce and charging, embodying the Coast Guard's spirit of taking on every task head-on.

On the occasion of US Coast Guard Day, various events and activities are organised to honour and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of the men and women in service. The day also serves as an opportunity for common people to learn more about the hardship of the Coast Guard.

Important Days and Dates in 2023