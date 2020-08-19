World Humanitarian Day 2020: History, Significance, Campaign and Key Facts

World Humanitarian Day 2020: It is celebrated on 19 August to commemorates the humanitarian workers or real-life heroes who have committed their lives to help others in the most extreme circumstances around the world. On this day, we honour all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to the people who are in most need.

As we know the whole world continues to fight with COVID-19 pandemic and in around 54 countries aid workers are overcoming unprecedented access hurdles and problems to assist people in humanitarian crises and also further in about nine countries which have been driven into humanitarian need by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Humanitarian Day: History

World Humanitarian Day was designated in the memory of bomb attack on 19 August, 2003 on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq where 22 people died including the chief humanitarian in Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. The United Nations General Assembly in 2009 formalised the day as World Humanitarian Day.

This year 11th World Humanitarian Day will be celebrated. #RealLifeHeroes campaign focuses on what drives humanitarians to continue to save and protect lives despite the conflict, insecurity, lack of access, and risks linked to COVID-19 pandemic. As we know this year COVID-19 is the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world.

About the Global Humanitarian Response Plan to COVID-19 as per the UN

It is articulated around three strategic priorities:

- Spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and decrease morbidity and mortality.

- A decrease in the deterioration of human assets and rights, social cohesion, and livelihoods.

- Protect, assist, and advocate for refugees, internally displaced people, migrants, and host communities mainly vulnerable to the pandemic.

Some Facts

- 483 aid workers were attacked in 2019, 125 killed, 234 wounded and 124 kidnapped in a total of 277 separate incidents.

- Most of the attacks occurred in Syria followed by South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Central African Republic (CAR), Yemen, and Mali.

- As per the WHO report, 1009 attacks were against healthcare workers and facilities, resulting in 199 deaths and 628 injuries.

- In the worldwide 90% of attacks were on national staff.

Source: un.org

