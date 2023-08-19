World Photography Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes and Images to Wish Your Photographer Friends

World Photography Day 2023: World Photography Day is observed on August 19 every year globally. The day celebrates the process of documenting memories. Also, it aims to bridge the gap between photographers and photo lovers from all over the world so they can learn and earn on a common platform.

World Photography Day's origins can be traced back to 1837 when Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce created the Daguerreotype, the earliest photography technique. Also, World Photography Day on August 19, annually commemorates the declaration of patent for the invention by the French government.

This year World Photography Day will be celebrated on the theme, ‘Landscapes.’ According to the worldphotographyday.com, "On World Photography Day this year, feel free to share the best photos you've taken of landscapes and don't forget to tag #WorldPhotographyDay and #WorldPhotographyDay2023 on the social media platform of your choice. "

World Photography Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

On this World Photography Day, best wishes to you. Take photographs that are unlike anything else and that will win everyone over.

Photography embraces reality in a way that is so subtly different from reality that it truly transcends it. I wish you a happy World Photography Day.

The world seems to you as radically different once you begin viewing it through the lens. Happy World Photography Day, everyone.

The same camera and lens are used, yet how distinctive a picture is will depend on whose hands are holding it. All the best!

You don't just capture a picture; you actually produce one since your talent aids in the process. Safeguard your camera!

You don't need the latest technology to take good pictures; you just need the ability to observe and make the subject come to life. Greetings on World Photography Day.

Let's turn our hobby of taking pictures into a passion for taking images on the occasion of World Photography Day. Enjoy your day!

For a photographer, every moment is special and every place is lovely because he can use his lens to make it appear so different. Greetings on World Photography Day.

Happy World Photography Day, everyone. Click to record the moments and save them as a memory for later.

Before taking a nice image, you must take a lot of terrible ones. I wish you a happy World Photography Day, my love.

World Photography Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

On this World Photography Day, best wishes to you. Don't be afraid to snap photos because they serve as memories' canvases.

Happy World Photography Day, everyone. The most imaginative method to view the world is through photographs.

Good photographers are endowed with an outlook that differs from the rest of the world. Greetings on World Photography Day.

Make World Photography Day a lovely occasion to honour the love of taking pictures. I wish you all a happy World Photography Day.

All people enjoy looking at photographs because they jog our memories and touch us on a deep level. On this World Photography Day, best wishes.

Happy World Photography Day! May you take many more stunning photos to record the wonderful events in your life.

By taking pictures of all the key occasions and compiling them into a life album, you can make it a wonderful World Photography Day.

A single click will suffice to record the moment. I'd like to wish you a very happy World Photography Day.

Some people enjoy taking pictures, while others prefer to be in them. On this World Photography Day, best wishes.

Photographers are magicians who can transform common people into something remarkable. On this World Photography Day click crazy.

World Photography Day 2023: Images

Source: Vecteezy.com (Pinterest)

Source: Pinterest

Source: The Cottage Market (Pinterest)

Source: Freepik (Pinterest)

World Photography Day 2023: Famous & Inspirational Quotes

“In photography, there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality.”- Alfred Stieglitz

“There is one thing the photograph must contain, the humanity of the moment.”- Robert Frank

“Taking an image, freezing a moment, reveals how rich reality truly is.”- Anonymous

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”- Aaron Siskind

“When I have a camera in my hand, I know no fear.”- Alfred Eisenstaedt

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”- Ansel Adams

“A portrait is not made in the camera but on either side of it.”- Edward Steichen

“It’s one thing to make a picture of what a person looks like, it’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are.”- Paul Caponigro

“The best thing about a picture is that it never changes, even when the people in it do.”- Andy Warhol

“Taking pictures is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night and stealing Oreo cookies.”- Diane Arbus

“What makes photography a strange invention is that its primary raw materials are time and light.”- John Berger

“There are no bad pictures; that's just how your face looks sometimes.”- Abraham Lincoln

Do not forget to click and create memories this World Photography Day. Happy Clicking!

