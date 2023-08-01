World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme and What are the Lung Cancer Awareness Points and Facts

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: August 1, observed as World Lung Cancer Day globally every year, since 2012. The day aims to raise awareness and defeat the stigma and myths related to the deadly disease.

According to recent media reports, India will see a surge in cancer cases from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025.

What is Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer is a kind of cancer that begins in the lung and is basically due to smoking and exposure to carcinogen products. It is majorly categorised into two types: non-small cell lung cancer (NSLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). It is especially one of the main causes of global deaths.

Lung cancer is typically asymptomatic and does not show any signs and symptoms in its early stages. However, some common symptoms of lung cancer include chronic cough, chest pain, and weight loss etc. The different methods to treat lung cancer are surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Date & Theme

World Lung Cancer Day came into existence in the year 2012. The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the Forum of International Respiratory Societies worked together to plan the campaign.

There is no official theme for WLCD 2023 yet, so for now we can consider the 2022 theme, ‘A breath of prevention is better than expectation on long-term survival’ for this year's observation.

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Awareness

Education regarding the risks, symptoms, early detection, and prevention of lung cancer is a crucial component of the fight against the disease. An earlier diagnosis, better treatment results, and a decrease in the number of cases brought on by avoidable risk factors are all benefits of greater awareness. Some essential components of lung cancer awareness include:

Quitting smoking and tobacco

Understanding the dangers of secondhand smoke

Educate and Aware people about the risk factors related to carcinogenic exposure.

Seek medical advice early.

Frequent screening is advisable

Empower and Promote Healthy Lifestyle

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Facts & Numbers

World Lung Cancer advocates for policy changes related to lung cancer research funding, tobacco control, and access to healthcare services, ultimately making a positive impact on lung cancer prevention and care. Some other facts related are as follows:

Lung cancer is among the major cause of death in the United States.

Around 218,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer, whereas around 142000 people die because of cancer.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is found in 85% of all lung cancer patients in comparison to aggressive SCLC.

The stage of lung cancer refers to the extent to which it has spread within the lungs and to other parts of the body. Staging helps determine the appropriate treatment approach and prognosis.

In conclusion, lung cancer continues to pose a substantial worldwide health burden, leading to considerable suffering and death. World Lung Cancer Day is essential to emphasize lung cancer awareness, allocate resources for research, and provide support to those affected, all of which play pivotal roles in the ongoing battle against this disease.

