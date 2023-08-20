National Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

National Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Sadbhavana Diwas is observed on August 20 annually to commemorate the birth of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Translated as Harmony Day, the day aims to encourage peace, national integration and the strengthening of the concept of Unity in Diversity. This year will celebrate the 79th birth anniversary of one of the youngest PMs of free India.

Every year Sadbhavana Diwas is centred around a specific theme. The theme for National Sadbhavana Diwas 2023 is to "promote National Integration and Communal Harmony among people of all religions, languages, and regions".

Check these messages, wishes, status and quotes below to observe the day:

Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Wishes & Messages

Let's swear to rid our society of all discrimination based on caste, gender, class, and race. Happy Sadbhavana Diwas to you all.

Rajiv Gandhi worked hard to safeguard our nation's diversity. Let's commemorate this wonderful Indian leader on Sadbhavana Diwas.

Let's take a cue from Rajiv Gandhi's example and aim for perfection in whatever we do. On this day of Harmony, greetings to all.

In order to advance the nation, Rajiv Gandhi emphasized the value of the younger generation. Happy Sadbhavana Diwas, everyone.

Let's all pledge to do whatever we can to help our country. Happy Sadbhavana Diwas to everyone.

Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest prime minister, altered the future of the nation. Let’s work hard to create the best version of India.

Rajiv Gandhi worked to improve and broaden the nation's higher education programs. Happy Sadbhavana Diwas, everyone.

Rajiv Gandhi, the prime minister, is a representation of tenacious work, passion, and resolve to realize our objectives. Happy Sadbhavana Diwas to each and every one of you.

He made important advancements in the realms of science and technology in India. Let's commemorate India's great leader on this Sadbhavana Diwas.

National Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Rajiv Gandhi envisioned India as a self-sufficient and developed nation. Sadbhavana Diwas wishes to all.

Rajiv Gandhi tried to improve the lives of people in rural areas. On Sadbhavana Diwas, let us salute this great son of India.

On Sadbhavna Diwas, let us commit to understanding and promoting societal peace.

Rajiv Gandhi made an effort to make rural residents' life better. Let's salute this magnificent son of India on Sadbhavana Diwas.

In India, Rajiv Gandhi achieved significant strides in the fields of science and technology. Let's honour Sadbhavana Diwas, India's revered national holiday.

On Sadbhavna Diwas, the young people of India should be motivated to pursue excellence by Rajiv Gandhi's example.

India's populace needs to understand the significance of Sadbhavna Diwas. It is the day on which we should swear to eradicate all forms of caste, gender, class, and race-based prejudice from society.

National Sadbhavana Diwas 2023: Famous & Inspirational Quotes On Goodwill

Goodwill for a business is built by good goods, services and truthful advertising.- E.R. Waite

By helping one another in times of disaster, nations are strengthening the bonds of goodwill that will yet bring the peoples of the earth together.- Walter Van Kirk

Goodwill is no easy symbol of good wishes. It is an immeasurable and tremendous energy, the atomic energy of the spirit.- Eleanor B.Stock

Goodwill is the one and only asset that competition cannot undersell or destroy.- Marshall Field

Goodwill is the mightiest practical force in the universe.- Talmudic Saying

None of us can buy goodwill; we must earn it.- William Feather

Good will cannot be insured. The only way to retain it is to keep earning it.- Frank Tyger

“May the forces of evil become confused on the way to your house.”- George Carlin

“A memorable heart is the easiest way to immortality.”- Suzy Kassem

“The difference between darkness and brightness is how you thrive on those moments and how you use such circumstances with goodwill in your spirit.”- Angelica Hopes

Do not forget to take the special Sadbhavana Day pledge, “I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion, or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.”

Happy Harmony Day!

