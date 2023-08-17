Indonesia Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrating Tujuhbelasan

Indonesia Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated on August 17 each year. The holiday commemorates Indonesia's declaration of independence from the Netherlands in 1945.

This year will mark Indonesia’s 78th independence day and Google is celebrating this day through a dedicated Google Doodle from a Java-based guest artist Diela Maharanie.

Google mentions: “Today’s Doodle, illustrated by West Java-based guest artist Diela Maharanie, celebrates Indonesia’s Independence Day, known locally as Tujuhbelasan. On this day in 1945, Indonesia officially declared independence from Dutch rule.”

The message of the Doodle is one of togetherness and collaboration. The games depicted are all traditional Indonesian games that are often played during Tujuhbelasan, a day of festivities that marks Indonesia's Independence Day. These games are a way for people to come together and celebrate their shared culture and heritage.

Google mentions: “This year's Independence Day national theme "Terus Melaju Untuk Indonesia Maju" (Striving to Progress Indonesia) embodies the spirit of gotong royong (collaboration), togetherness to accelerate the country's growth, while maintaining local wisdom. All these messages are often found in the nation's local sports like sepak takraw and badminton, or Tujuhbelasan-specific games like sack races, cracker eating competitions, and panjat pinang.”

What Is the History of Indonesia Independence Day?

The Dutch first arrived in Indonesia in the 16th century and before the 20th century, they had colonized most of the archipelago. The Dutch rule was harsh and exploitative, and the Indonesian people began to resist.

In the early 20th century, a number of independence movements emerged in Indonesia. The most important of these was the Indonesian National Party (PNI), founded in 1927 by Sukarno. The PNI called for a united Indonesia, free from Dutch rule.

Britannica mentions: “The new nationalism required a new organization for its expression, and in July 1927 the Indonesian Nationalist Association, later the Indonesian Nationalist Party (Partai Nasional Indonesia; PNI), was formed under the chairmanship of Sukarno.”

In 1942, during World War II, the Japanese invaded Indonesia. On August 17, 1945, before the Japanese surrender, Indonesia declared independence. The Dutch, however, refused to recognize Indonesia's independence, and a war broke out.

The Indonesian National Revolution lasted for four years. The Indonesians were outnumbered and outgunned, but they were fighting for their freedom, and they eventually prevailed. In 1949, the Dutch finally recognized Indonesia's independence.

The United Nations Census Bureau mentions: “Japan occupied the islands from 1942 to 1945. Indonesia declared its independence shortly before Japan's surrender, but it required four years of sometimes brutal fighting, intermittent negotiations, and UN mediation before the Netherlands agreed to transfer sovereignty in 1949.”

In conclusion, Indonesia Independence Day is a time for celebration and reflection. It is a time to remember the country's hard-won independence and to look forward to a bright future. It is also a time to come together as a nation and reaffirm the country's values.