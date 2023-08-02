National Watermelon Day 2023: History and Interesting Facts you Need to Know about Watermelon

National Watermelon Day is celebrated each year on the 3rd of August to celebrate the delicious fruit. Watermelon is known to be 92% water which makes it an amazing snack and a great way to stay hydrated.

The history of cultivation of this fruit dates back to 2000 B.C. with the first watermelon seeds found in Northeastern Africa that dated back to 5000 years ago.

The National Library of Medicine mentions: “Archaeological remains of watermelons, mostly seeds, that date from 5000 years ago have been found in northeastern Africa. An image of a large, striped, oblong fruit on a tray has been found in an Egyptian tomb that dates to at least 4000 years ago.”

Today this fruit is a choice of many people. China is known for its high production of watermelons with over 38 million produced in 2020.

On this great occasion, we bring you some interesting facts about watermelon:

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest watermelon ever cultivated was 350.5 lb grown by Chris Kent in the USA. He received the prize for it on October 4, 2013.

The official name for this delicious fruit is Citrullus lanatus according to the National Library of Medicine.

Watermelon.org states that there are over 1,200 varieties of watermelon that are grown across 96 countries worldwide.

Watermelon is considered as a popular gift for hosts in China. According to the Journal of Agriculture, this fruit holds agricultural cultural heritage in China.

Early explorers used this fruit as canteens according to Watermelon.org.

Watermelon rinds can be used to create pickles. The first recipe for this was published in 1796 in the American Cookery cookbook.

According to FAOSTAT data, the United States is the 8th largest producer of watermelons in the world. China holds the top spot.

How to Celebrate National Watermelon Day?

Here are some ways through which you can celebrate National Watermelon Day: