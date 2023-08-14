Happy Independence Day 2023: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages to Wish Your Friends and Family
Happy Independence Day 2023 Quotes and Images: The sky is painted with the colour of valour and pride on the occasion of Independence Day. 77th Independence Day celebration is centred around the theme ‘Nation First, Always First.’ Check out the messages, wishes and quotes woven with the vibrant shades of progress, equality and harmony with the spirit of liberty.
Happy India Independence Day 2023 Wishes
- Let’s gather to celebrate Independence Day, the most important holiday for every Indian, and make a commitment to safeguard it.
- I’d like to wish you a very happy Independence Day! Let’s band together and put forth a lot of effort to make our country better every day.
- In our nation, there are many different languages, cultures, and faiths. Let’s commemorate Indian Independence Day by banding together and remaining one large nation in the face of all challenges.
- We shall always remember the courageous troops and freedom fighters who gave their lives for our country since they are the reason we enjoy our freedom today. Happy Independence Day!
- May you fly high today like the Indian flag! Happy Independence Day!
- On this day of Independence, let’s honour our wonderful nation! We are appreciative of our freedom and proud of the nation where we were born. Thank you!
- Our ancestors sacrificed and worked hard to secure our freedom. We now need to work just as hard to improve the nation for future generations. Happy Independence Day, everyone!
- Freedom doesn’t see colours or forms. We must now endeavour to create a better future that is characterized by harmony, love, and understanding.
- “Celebrate the freedom we cherish and the memories we create together. Happy Independence Day!”
- “On this special day, let’s remember our past, celebrate our present, and dream of a brighter future. Happy Independence Day!”
- On this independence day, I wish you happiness, joy, and a sense of national pride. I raise my glass to the freedom we both have.
- May the colours of our flag always remind us of the sacrifices that have been made and the unity that binds us. “Happy Independence Day!”
- Let’s also celebrate the freedom we have to make special memories with our loved ones as we commemorate freedom. ” Happy Independence Day!!”
- I hope that this Independence Day brings you nothing but pride and joy. Enjoy the festivities.
- Send happy wishes on Indian Independence Day to your loved ones. Send your loved ones a greeting on Independence Day that is wonderfully written and includes graphics to show them how much you adore India.
- “Because independence is each of us’s most expensive property, we must appreciate it because we paid a high price to get it.
- “Happy Independence Day! Warm wishes to you… I hope you have the most fantastic holidays, filled with inspiration and vitality.
- “On the occasion of Independence Day, let us be motivated by our national heroes who devoted their lives to serving their country.”
- It’s hard not to love one’s country; it’s the purest kind of love there is.
- It is our duty as Indians to safeguard the virtue of our nation, protect its rich diversity, and keep it progressing and rising.
Happy Independence Day 2023 Quotes
- “Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper.”- Swami Vivekananda
- “Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself.”- Jawaharlal Nehru
- “Freedom is never dear at any price, it is the breath of life. What would a man pay for living?”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “Forget not the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.”- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
- “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”- R. Ambedkar
- “Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err.”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.”- Bhagat Singh
- “You give me blood and I will give you Independence.”- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
- “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.”- Sarojini Naidu
- “Freedom is not a mere matter of political decision or new constitutions….it is of the mind and heart and if the mind narrows itself and is befogged and the heart is full of bitterness and hatred, then freedom is absent.”- Jawaharlal Nehru
- “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.”- Indira Gandhi
- “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”- Jawaharlal Nehru
- “The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India.”- Lala Lajpat Rai
- “Violent means will give violent freedom. That would be a menace to the world and to India herself.”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “Nothing is more precious than Independence and liberty.”- Ho Chi Minh
- “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”- Martin Luther King Jr
- “Let freedom reign. The Sun never set on so glorious a human achievement.”- Nelson Mandela
- “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.”- Sarojini Naidu
- “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”- Jawaharlal Nehru
- Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “Freedom is the right to choose – to choose one’s beliefs, one’s way of life, one’s destiny.”- Nelson Mandela
And with the dusk of another Independence Day, let's be grateful towards our freedom fighters and leader who contributed to the freedom struggle. Jai Hindi…Jai Bharat!