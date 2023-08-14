Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Registration, Certificate Download & All You Need To Know

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga. In a recent tweet, he asked people to change their display picture to a tricolour on all social media platforms. He wrote,” In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us."

In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2023

आज से पूरे देश में #HarGharTiranga अभियान की शुरुआत हो गई है। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत आप सभी देशवासियों से आग्रह है कि १३ अगस्त से १५ अगस्त तक अपने-अपने घरों पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज पूरे सम्मान के साथ फहरायें। यह अभियान राष्ट्रप्रेम और राष्ट्रीय स्वाभिमान की भावना को और अधिक बलवती बनाने… pic.twitter.com/wViNQj0xaZ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 13, 2023

Under the #HarGharTiranga campaign, hoisted the Tiranga atop my residence today.



Millions of Tirangas billowing in Indian skies before Independence Day symbolize the nation's collective will to make India the paragon of greatness again. pic.twitter.com/g0P3ErxZFa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2023

What is Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign?

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an initiative to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. The campaign under the Amrit Mahotsav program aims to express solidarity and pride towards the nation.

The Ministry of Culture has set some rules for citizens to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. Check all of them below.

The flag should be undamaged and spotless. No other flag may be flown alongside the Tricolor/National Flag or higher than it.

A flower garland, or any other object, including any symbol formed of it, is not permitted to be hoisted above the national flag.

In no ceremony, festival, or other event shall the tricolour be used as table decor or in any other way.

The National Flag should not touch the ground under any circumstances.

No other flag should be flown on a pole or poles that have the tricolour.

Any such outfit that is worn below the waist shall not bear the national flag (tricolour) of the country.

How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign?

Every citizen can participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by uploading a selfie with the National Flag. People can hoist the tricolour on the top of their houses between August 13 and August 15 to participate in the campaign.

All the steps to upload a selfie are given below:

Step 1: Go to the official Har Ghar Tiranga website harghartiranga.com .

Step 2: Tap on the option ‘Upload Selfie with Flag’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter all the required information.

Step 4: Upload your selfie with the Tiranga.

Step 5: Tap on the "Submit" option once you are done.

Step 6: Now, go to the website again to see your picture.

NOTE: Do not worry if you can’t view your photo on the website. As per the instructions, it will take a few hours or a day for all entries to be visible on the website.

How to download the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign certificate?

Do not forget to collect your certificate of participation from the website for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Check the steps given below:

Step1: Go to the official website of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative

Step 2: Click on the "Register" button.

Step 3: Enter all the required information.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5: You will receive a verification code on the registered number.

Step 6: Use that code to verify on the website.

Step 7: Once your registration is complete, click on the ‘Download Certificate’ button.

I hope all the above information is helpful enough to make the most of Har Ghar Tiranga. Happy Independence Day 2023!