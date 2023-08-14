Event

Independence Day 2023: The Complete Timeline of Indian Freedom Struggle

Independence Day 2023: Indian Independence Day was a result of several events and movements. Check out this article to know more about all that happened during the freedom struggle.
Independence Day 2023: The people of India will celebrate the 77th Independence Day this year. It has been 76 years since India gained independence from British rule. The day also coincides with the partition of India as two new dominions, India and Pakistan. 

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian Tricolour on the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. The auspicious day came after a long battle and set of events cited below.

Complete Timeline of Indian Independence Day

Year

Event

1857

The Revolt of 1857

1875

Establishment of the Indian League

1876

Vernacular Press Act

1882

Hunter Commission

1883

Ilbert Bill proposed by Lord Ripon

The Revolt of 1857Source: National Army Museum

1884

Ilbert Bill passed

1885

Establishment of INC.

First INC Session was held in Bombay from 28 to 31 December 1885.

1897

Ramakrishna Mission was founded

by Swami Vivekanand

July 1905

Partition of Bengal was announced by Lord Curzon

16 October 1905

Partition of Bengal

31 December 1906

All-India Muslim League Founded at Dhaka

1907

Surat Split of INC

11 August 1908

Execution of Khudiram Bose

1909

Minto-Morley Reforms or Indian Councils Act 1909

Was passed

1910

Indian Press Act

1911

Cancellation of Partition of Bengal

April 1916

Home Rule by Bal Gangadhar Tilak

December 1916

Lucknow Pact 

1917

Champaran Satyagraha

1918

Madras Labour Union was formed

1919

Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms

16 February 1919

Rowlatt Act Passed

13 April 1919

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

1920-22

Non-Cooperation Movement

5 February 1922

Chauri-Chaura Movement

 Jallianwala Bagh

Source: MK Gandhi organisation

Late 1922 -

Early 1923

Swarajya Party came into existence

1925

Kakori Conspiracy

1927

Establishment of Simon Commission

1928
  • Assassination of Saunders by Bhagat Singh.
  • Nehru Report

3 February 1928

Simon Commission arrives in India

December 1929

Purna Swaraj Declaration at Lahore Session

8 April 1929

Bhagat Singh & Batukeshwar Dutt bombed Central Legislative Assembly

18 April 1930

Chittagong Armoury Raid

12 March 1930

Dandi March

6 April 1930

Dandi March Ends

30 November

1930

1st Round Table Conference

5 March 1931
  • Gandhi - Irwin Pact 
  • Karachi Session of INC

7 September

1931

2nd Round Table Conference

1932
  • Poona Act
  • 3rd Round Table Conference

1935

Government of India Act

22 June 1939

All India Forward Bloc formed

18-22 August 1940

August Offer by Lord Linlithgow

1942

Quit India Movement

1942
  • Cripps Mission
  • Establishment of Indian Independence League.
  • Formation of Azad Hind Fauj (1st September)

1945

Wavell Plan announced in

Shimla Conference

1946

Cabinet Mission

June 1947

Mountbatten Plan

1947

Indian Independence Act

14 August 1947

Partition of India and Pakistan

15 August 1947

India Gained Freedom From Colonial Rule

the-india-pakistan-partition Source: The Daily Guardian

The national holiday will be celebrated throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. PM Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort and will award security personnel and forces. This year programmes and events on freedom day will be centred around the theme ‘Nation First, Always First.’

Happy Independence Day!
