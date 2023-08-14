Independence Day 2023: The Complete Timeline of Indian Freedom Struggle
Independence Day 2023: The people of India will celebrate the 77th Independence Day this year. It has been 76 years since India gained independence from British rule. The day also coincides with the partition of India as two new dominions, India and Pakistan.
On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian Tricolour on the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. The auspicious day came after a long battle and set of events cited below.
Complete Timeline of Indian Independence Day
|
Year
|
Event
|
1857
|
The Revolt of 1857
|
1875
|
Establishment of the Indian League
|
1876
|
1882
|
Hunter Commission
|
1883
|
Ilbert Bill proposed by Lord Ripon
Source: National Army Museum
|
1884
|
Ilbert Bill passed
|
1885
|
Establishment of INC.
First INC Session was held in Bombay from 28 to 31 December 1885.
|
1897
|
Ramakrishna Mission was founded
by Swami Vivekanand
|
July 1905
|
Partition of Bengal was announced by Lord Curzon
|
16 October 1905
|
Partition of Bengal
|
31 December 1906
|
All-India Muslim League Founded at Dhaka
|
1907
|
Surat Split of INC
|
11 August 1908
|
Execution of Khudiram Bose
|
1909
|
Minto-Morley Reforms or Indian Councils Act 1909
Was passed
|
1910
|
Indian Press Act
|
1911
|
Cancellation of Partition of Bengal
|
April 1916
|
Home Rule by Bal Gangadhar Tilak
|
December 1916
|
Lucknow Pact
|
1917
|
1918
|
Madras Labour Union was formed
|
1919
|
Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms
|
16 February 1919
|
Rowlatt Act Passed
|
13 April 1919
|
1920-22
|
5 February 1922
|
Chauri-Chaura Movement
Source: MK Gandhi organisation
|
Late 1922 -
Early 1923
|
Swarajya Party came into existence
|
1925
|
1927
|
Establishment of Simon Commission
|
1928
|
|
3 February 1928
|
Simon Commission arrives in India
|
December 1929
|
Purna Swaraj Declaration at Lahore Session
|
8 April 1929
|
Bhagat Singh & Batukeshwar Dutt bombed Central Legislative Assembly
|
18 April 1930
|
Chittagong Armoury Raid
|
12 March 1930
|
6 April 1930
|
Dandi March Ends
|
30 November
1930
|
1st Round Table Conference
|
5 March 1931
|
|
7 September
1931
|
2nd Round Table Conference
|
1932
|
|
1935
|
Government of India Act
|
22 June 1939
|
All India Forward Bloc formed
|
18-22 August 1940
|
August Offer by Lord Linlithgow
|
1942
|
1942
|
|
1945
|
Wavell Plan announced in
Shimla Conference
|
1946
|
Cabinet Mission
|
June 1947
|
1947
|
Indian Independence Act
|
14 August 1947
|
15 August 1947
|
India Gained Freedom From Colonial Rule
Source: The Daily Guardian
The national holiday will be celebrated throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. PM Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort and will award security personnel and forces. This year programmes and events on freedom day will be centred around the theme ‘Nation First, Always First.’
Happy Independence Day!