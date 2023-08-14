Independence Day 2023: The Complete Timeline of Indian Freedom Struggle

Independence Day 2023: The people of India will celebrate the 77th Independence Day this year. It has been 76 years since India gained independence from British rule. The day also coincides with the partition of India as two new dominions, India and Pakistan.

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian Tricolour on the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. The auspicious day came after a long battle and set of events cited below.

Complete Timeline of Indian Independence Day

Year Event 1857 The Revolt of 1857 1875 Establishment of the Indian League 1876 Vernacular Press Act 1882 Hunter Commission 1883 Ilbert Bill proposed by Lord Ripon

1884 Ilbert Bill passed 1885 Establishment of INC. First INC Session was held in Bombay from 28 to 31 December 1885. 1897 Ramakrishna Mission was founded by Swami Vivekanand July 1905 Partition of Bengal was announced by Lord Curzon 16 October 1905 Partition of Bengal 31 December 1906 All-India Muslim League Founded at Dhaka 1907 Surat Split of INC 11 August 1908 Execution of Khudiram Bose 1909 Minto-Morley Reforms or Indian Councils Act 1909 Was passed 1910 Indian Press Act 1911 Cancellation of Partition of Bengal April 1916 Home Rule by Bal Gangadhar Tilak December 1916 Lucknow Pact 1917 Champaran Satyagraha 1918 Madras Labour Union was formed 1919 Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms 16 February 1919 Rowlatt Act Passed 13 April 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 1920-22 Non-Cooperation Movement 5 February 1922 Chauri-Chaura Movement

Late 1922 - Early 1923 Swarajya Party came into existence 1925 Kakori Conspiracy 1927 Establishment of Simon Commission 1928 Assassination of Saunders by Bhagat Singh.

Nehru Report 3 February 1928 Simon Commission arrives in India December 1929 Purna Swaraj Declaration at Lahore Session 8 April 1929 Bhagat Singh & Batukeshwar Dutt bombed Central Legislative Assembly 18 April 1930 Chittagong Armoury Raid 12 March 1930 Dandi March 6 April 1930 Dandi March Ends 30 November 1930 1st Round Table Conference 5 March 1931 Gandhi - Irwin Pact

Karachi Session of INC 7 September 1931 2nd Round Table Conference 1932 Poona Act

3rd Round Table Conference 1935 Government of India Act 22 June 1939 All India Forward Bloc formed 18-22 August 1940 August Offer by Lord Linlithgow 1942 Quit India Movement 1942 Cripps Mission

Establishment of Indian Independence League.

Formation of Azad Hind Fauj (1st September) 1945 Wavell Plan announced in Shimla Conference 1946 Cabinet Mission June 1947 Mountbatten Plan 1947 Indian Independence Act 14 August 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan 15 August 1947 India Gained Freedom From Colonial Rule

The national holiday will be celebrated throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. PM Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort and will award security personnel and forces. This year programmes and events on freedom day will be centred around the theme ‘Nation First, Always First.’

Happy Independence Day!