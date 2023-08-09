Quit India Movement Day 2023: Slogan, Causes, Resolution and Other Important Facts

The Quit India Movement also known as Bharat Chhodho Andolan was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee. This initiative was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942 and August 9 marks the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day.

The Quit India Movement was sparked by a number of factors, such as the failure of the Cripps Mission, the growing Indian involvement in World War II, and the repressive policies of the British government.

This day honours the struggle and efforts for Indian independence made by countless men and women who fought against British rule for decades. It is a day to remember their sacrifices and to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and non-violence.

What Was the Slogan of the Quit India Movement?

The Quit India Movement had two main slogans: "Quit India" and "Do or Die." The "Quit India" slogan was a call for the British to leave India and grant the country its independence.

The "Do or Die" slogan was a call for the Indian people to be prepared to sacrifice everything, including their lives, in the struggle for independence. The "Quit India" slogan was coined by Yusuf Meherally, a socialist leader and member of the Indian National Congress.

Meherally felt that the slogan was powerful and would resonate with the Indian people. He was right. The slogan quickly caught on and became a rallying cry for the Quit India Movement.

The "Do or Die" slogan was coined by Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi felt that the slogan was necessary to inspire the Indian people to take action and fight for their independence. He believed that the Indian people were ready to make sacrifices for their freedom, and he wanted to give them the courage to do so.

What Were the Causes of the Quit India Movement?

The failure of the Cripps Mission: The Cripps Mission was a failed attempt by the British government to win Indian support for the war effort. The mission offered India dominion status after the war, but this was not enough for the Indian National Congress, which demanded full independence.

The Indian involvement in World War II: Many Indians felt that they were being asked to fight for a British war that had nothing to do with them. They also saw the war as an opportunity to weaken the British Empire and bring about Indian independence.

The repressive policies of the British government: The British government had been increasingly repressive in its handling of the Indian independence movement. This led to a growing sense of anger and frustration among the Indian people.

Following these events, the Quit India Resolution was passed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on August 8, 1942, in Bombay. The resolution was moved by Jawaharlal Nehru and seconded by Sardar Patel. The resolution stated the following:

The British must quit India immediately.

India must be free to shape its own destiny.

The Indian National Congress will not cooperate with the British government in any way until independence is granted.

The Indian people will use non-violent means to achieve their goal of independence.

The resolution read: “The committee approves and endorses that resolution and is of opinion that events subsequent to it have given it further justification, have made it clear that an immediate ending of British rule in India is an urgent necessity both for the sake of India and the success of the cause of the United Nations.”

To conclude, Quit India Movement Day is a day to remember the sacrifices made by the Indian people in their fight for independence. The movement was met with a harsh response from the British government, but it helped to raise awareness of the Indian independence movement and to strengthen the resolve of the Indian people.