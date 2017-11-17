GK Questions and Answers on the Sessions of Indian National Congress

The Indian National Congress was founded by AO Hume in 1885 on this day to form a platform for civic and political dialogue of educated Indians with the British Raj. The first spurts of nationalistic sentiment that rose amongst Congress members were when the desire to be represented in the bodies of government, to have a say, a vote in the law-making and issues of administration of India. Here, we are giving 10 GK Questions and Answers on the Sessions of the Indian National Congress, which are designed according to the evolving nature of the different competitive examinations.

137 years of progressive politics, selfless service, immense sacrifices, fighting for the rights of the oppressed and protecting India's unity in diversity.#CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/slhp6hMKOH — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2022

So, on occassion of 137th establishment anniversary of Indian National Congress, test your knowledge about party's session, resolution and more.

1. First session of the Indian National Congress was held under the presidency of:

A. AO Hume

B. Badruddin Tyabji

C. JB Kriplani

D. WC Banerjee

Ans: D

2. Who among the following presided the Lahore Session of Indian National Congress in 1909?

A. Dadabhai Naoroji

B. Rashbihari Ghosh

C. Madan Mohan Malaviya

D. Bishan Narayan Dar

Ans: C

GK Quiz on Modern Indian History: Struggle for Independence Early Phase (1885- 1918)

3. Who was the Viceroy of British India at the time of first session of the Congress?

A. Lord Curzon

B. Lord Dufferin

C. Lord Mayo

D. Lord Minto

Ans: B

4. In which session of the Indian National Congress split into two part-Moderates and Extremists?

A. Surat Session

B. Nagpur Session

C. Bombay Session

D. Allahabad Session

Ans: A

GK Quiz on Modern Indian History: Struggle for Independence Second Phase (1919- 1927)

5. Who was the first Englishman to become the president of INC was

A. George Yule

B. William Wedderburn

C. Alfred Webb

D. Henry Cotton

Ans: A

6. In which session of Indian National Congress passes the resolution for Poorna Swaraj or complete independence?

A. Madras

B. Calcutta

C. Lahore

D. Delhi

Ans: C

GK Quiz on Modern Indian History: Struggle for Independence Third Phase (1927- 1939)

7. In which Session of the Indian National Congress the National Song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time?

A. Madras Session of 1887

B. Allahabad session of 1888

C. Surat Session of 1907

D. Calcutta session of 1896

Ans: D

8. Who was the president of Indian National Congress when the song Vande Mataram was first sung at the 12th session of the Indian National Congress?

A. Badruddin Tyabji

B. Rahimtulla M Sayani

C. Rahsbehari Ghosh

D. Pandit Bishan Narayan Dar

Ans: B

GK Questions and Answers on the Moderate and Extremist Leadership of Congress

9. In which session of the Indian National Congress the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana was sung for the first time?

A. Badruddin Tyabji

B. Rahimtulla M Sayani

C. Rashbehari Ghosh

D. Pandit Bishan Narayan Dar

Ans: D

10. Who was the president of Indian National Congress Session that was held in Jaipur after Independence?

A. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Acharya JB Kriplani

C. Dr. Pattabhi Sitaramayya

D. Sarojini Naidu

Ans: C

In the above 10 GK Questions and Answers on the Sessions of Indian National Congress, will help the aspirants to understand the evolving nature of different competitive examination.

1000+ GK Questions & Answers on Indian History