Independence Day 2023: India and its people are all set to celebrate the 77th anniversary of India’s independence. And to help you revise the complete timeline of freedom struggle we are here with the history quiz. It will help you to learn about the past encouraging lifelong learning.



History quiz on the Independence of India

1. When did India gain independence from British rule?

a) August 15

b) January 26

c) October 2

d) July 4

Ans. a)

Explanation: The Indian Independence Bill, which carved the freedom of India from British Rule was passed at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947.

2. India got freedom from Colonial rule in:

a) 1942

b) 1945

c) 1947

d) 1950

Ans. b)

Explanation: Indian independence was finally achieved in 1947 as a result of decades of nonviolent resistance to British rule, led by Mohandas GANDHI and Jawaharlal NEHRU.

3. Who was designated as the first Prime Minister of independent India?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

d) Dr Rajendra Prasad

Ans. a

Explanation: Jawahar Lal Nehru was the first prime minister of independent India. He was in power till January 26, 1950.

4. What was the other independent nation formed by the Indian Independence Act, of 1947?

a) Pakistan

b) Sri Lanka

c) Nepal

d) Bangladesh

Ans. a

Explanation: The partition of British India into the two new independent dominions of India and Pakistan was accomplished by the United Kingdom Parliament's passage of the Indian Independence Act of 1947.

5. Who from the below served as the last Viceroy of British India?

a) Lord Mountbatten

b) Lord Curzon

c) Lord Dalhousie

d) Lord Canning

Ans. a

Explanation: Lord Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of British India. After independence, he became the first Governor General of independent India.

6. When and where the famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech was delivered?

a) August 15, 1947, in Mumbai

b) August 14, 1947, in Delhi

c) August 15, 1947, in Delhi

d) August 14, 1947, in Mumbai

Ans. b

Explanation: The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered the speech "Tryst with Destiny" in English to the Indian Constituent Assembly in the Parliament House on the eve of India's Independence, towards midnight on August 14, 1947.

7. Who among the following is given the title of ‘Father of Nation’ as a tribute for his selfless contribution to the freedom struggle of India?

a) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

b) Bhagat Singh

c) Mahatma Gandhi

d) Subhas Chandra Bose

Ans. c

Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi is known as the father of the Nation because it was he who got freedom and kept the foundation of Modern India.

8. ‘Quit India Movement’ initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in the year 1942 is also known as:

a) Non-Cooperation Movement

b) Civil Disobedience Movement

c) Dandi March

d) Swadeshi Movement

Ans. a

Explanation: Approximately 12 million people were displaced in the partitioned state of Punjab alone, and as many as 20 million people throughout the subcontinent.

Which region of India saw mass migration in the year 1947?

a) Punjab

b) Maharashtra

c) Gujarat

d) Bengal

Ans. a

Explanation:

When was the tricolour adopted as the National Flag of India?

a) July 22, 1947

b) January 26, 1950

c) October 2, 1947

d) July 4, 1948

Ans. a

Explanation: The National Flag of India was adopted in its present form during the meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on 22 July 1947.

Independence Day 2023 (15 August): Top 60 Slogans, Captions, Quotes and Poster Drawing Ideas