Independence Day 2026: India is all set to witness its historic 80th Independence Day, which falls on August 15, 2026. Based on the fascinating theme “Saluting Freedom, Nurturing the Future", the important occasion will mark India’s vision of achieving a fully developed country (Viksit Bharat) in the coming years till 2047. Since the end of its nearly two-hundred-year-old British colonial past in 1947, India has made great strides characterised by immense valour, strength, and democracy. However, how much do you really know about the Indian freedom movement and other significant events? See if you can score 10/10 in this trivia quiz! History quiz on the Independence of India 1. When did India gain independence from British rule? a) August 15 b) January 26 c) October 2 d) July 4 Ans. a) Explanation: The Indian Independence Bill, which carved the freedom of India from British Rule was passed at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947.

2. India got freedom from Colonial rule in: a) 1942 b) 1945 c) 1947 d) 1950 Ans. b) Explanation: Indian independence was finally achieved in 1947 as a result of decades of nonviolent resistance to British rule, led by Mohandas Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. 3. Who was designated as the first Prime Minister of independent India? a) Jawaharlal Nehru b) Mahatma Gandhi c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel d) Dr Rajendra Prasad Ans. a Explanation: Jawahar Lal Nehru was the first prime minister of independent India. He was in power till January 26, 1950. 4. What was the other independent nation formed by the Indian Independence Act, of 1947? a) Pakistan b) Sri Lanka c) Nepal d) Bangladesh Ans. a Explanation: The partition of British India into the two new independent dominions of India and Pakistan was accomplished by the United Kingdom Parliament's passage of the Indian Independence Act of 1947.

5. Who from the below served as the last Viceroy of British India? a) Lord Mountbatten b) Lord Curzon c) Lord Dalhousie d) Lord Canning Ans. a Explanation: Lord Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of British India. After independence, he became the first Governor General of independent India. 6. When and where the famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech was delivered? a) August 15, 1947, in Mumbai b) August 14, 1947, in Delhi c) August 15, 1947, in Delhi d) August 14, 1947, in Mumbai Ans. b Explanation: The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered the speech "Tryst with Destiny" in English to the Indian Constituent Assembly in the Parliament House on the eve of India's Independence, towards midnight on August 14, 1947. 7. Who among the following is given the title of ‘Father of Nation’ as a tribute for his selfless contribution to the freedom struggle of India?

a) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel b) Bhagat Singh c) Mahatma Gandhi d) Subhas Chandra Bose Ans. c Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi is known as the father of the Nation because it was he who got freedom and kept the foundation of Modern India. 8. ‘Quit India Movement’ initiated by Mahatma Gandhi in the year 1942 is also known as: a) Non-Cooperation Movement b) Civil Disobedience Movement c) Dandi March d) Swadeshi Movement Ans. a Explanation: Approximately 12 million people were displaced in the partitioned state of Punjab alone, and as many as 20 million people throughout the subcontinent. 9. Which region of India saw mass migration in the year 1947? a) Punjab b) Maharashtra c) Gujarat d) Bengal Ans. a Explanation: 10. When was the tricolour adopted as the National Flag of India? a) July 22, 1947 b) January 26, 1950

c) October 2, 1947 d) July 4, 1948 Ans. a Explanation: The National Flag of India was adopted in its present form during the meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on 22 July 1947. 11. Which great Indian freedom warrior organized the peaceful Dandi March to protest the British salt tax? a) Sardar Patel b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak c) Subhas Chandra Bose d) Mahatma Gandhi Ans. d Explanation: The Dandi March, also known as the Salt March, Dandi March, and the Dandi Satyagraha, was an act of nonviolent civil disobedience led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. 12. Who was the commander of the Indian National Army (INA), an Axis-allied force in World War II? a) Bhagat Singh b) Lala Lajpat Rai c) Subhas Chandra Bose d) Chandrasekhar Azad Ans. c Explanation: Supported by the Japanese army and led by Subhas Chandra Bose, the INA established its provisional government and initiated an attack against the British in India.

Don't Miss: Independence Day 2024: The Complete Timeline of Indian Freedom Struggle 13. Which female freedom fighter and member of the Indian National Congress played an important role in the Indian National Congress? a) Sarojini Naidu b) Annie Besant c) Aruna Asaf Ali d) Kasturba Gandhi Ans. c Explanation: Aruna Asaf Ali was an Indian educator, political activist, and publisher. She is widely remembered for hoisting the Indian National flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan, Bombay during the Quit India Movement in 1942. 14. Where did the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre take place in India? a) Mumbai b) Amritsar c) Delhi d) Kolkata Ans. b Explanation: The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13 1919, in Amritsar. 15. Who was referred to as the "Rani of the Indian Revolution"? a) Sarojini Naidu

b) Rani Laxmi Bai c) Kamala Nehru d) Aruna Asaf Ali Ans. b Explanation: Rani Laxmibai, also called the Rani of Jhansi, was a pivotal figure in the Indian Revolt of 1857. 16. Who founded the All India Women's Conference (AIWC) in 1927 to address women's issues and advocate for their rights? a) Kasturba Gandhi b) Indira Gandhi c) Rani Lakshmibai d) Margaret Cousins Ans. d Explanation: Margaret Cousins wants to improve educational efforts for women and children and has expanded its scope to also tackle other women's rights issues. 17. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India? (a) C. Rajagopalachari (b) Lord Mountbatten c) Dr. Rajendra Prasad d) Jawaharlal Nehru Ans. b Explanation: Lord Mountbatten served as the first Governor-General of independent India from 1947 to 1948. 18. The Quit India Movement was launched in which year?

(a) 1940 b) 1942 c) 1944 d) 1946 Ans. b Explanation: The Quit India Movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi, was launched on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to British rule in India. 19. Who was the leader of the revolt of 1857 in Kanpur? a) Mangal Pandey b) Nana Sahib c) Tantia Tope d) Rani Lakshmibai Ans. b Explanation: Nana Sahib led the revolt in Kanpur during the 1857 uprising, challenging British authority. 20. Which freedom fighter wrote the book "Hind Swaraj"? a) Subhas Chandra Bose b) Mahatma Gandhi c) Jawaharlal Nehru d) Bhagat Singh Ans. b Explanation: "Hind Swaraj," written by Mahatma Gandhi in 1909, outlines his views on Swaraj, modern civilization, and the path to independence. 21. Who was the first Indian to be elected as the President of the Indian National Congress? a) Dadabhai Naoroji b) Surendranath Banerjee

c) Badruddin Tyabji d) Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee Ans. d Explanation: Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee was the first Indian to serve as the President of the Indian National Congress in 1885. 22. The Dandi March, also known as the Salt March, was started from which place? a) Sabarmati Ashram b) Wardha c) Champaran d) Bombay Ans. a Explanation: The Dandi March, led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930, began at Sabarmati Ashram to protest against the British salt tax. 23. The Simon Commission was boycotted by Indians because: a) It included only British members b) It proposed separate electorates for Muslims c) It refused to grant India independence d) It was headed by Lord Irwin Ans. a Explanation: The Simon Commission, appointed in 1927, was boycotted because it did not include any Indian members, leading to widespread protests.

24. Who gave the famous slogan "Inquilab Zindabad"? a) Bhagat Singh b) Subhas Chandra Bose c) Lala Lajpat Rai d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ans. a Explanation: "Inquilab Zindabad," meaning "Long Live the Revolution," was popularized by Bhagat Singh during India's struggle for independence. 25. The partition of Bengal took place in which year? a) 1903 b) 1905 c) 1907 d) 1909 Ans. b Explanation: The Partition of Bengal was carried out by the British in 1905 to divide the province for administrative purposes, which led to strong opposition. 26. Who was the founder of the Forward Bloc? a) Jawaharlal Nehru b) Subhas Chandra Bose c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel d) Mahatma Gandhi Ans. b Explanation: Subhas Chandra Bose founded the Forward Bloc in 1939 after resigning from the Indian National Congress due to ideological differences.

27. Who was the first woman President of the Indian National Congress? a) Sarojini Naidu b) Indira Gandhi c) Annie Besant d) Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit Ans. c Explanation: Annie Besant became the first woman president of the Indian National Congress in 1917. 28. The famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" was given by which Indian leader? a) Jawaharlal Nehru b) Indira Gandhi c) Lal Bahadur Shastri d) Sardar Patel Ans. c Explanation: Lal Bahadur Shastri coined the slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, emphasising the importance of soldiers and farmers. 29. The Chauri Chaura incident led to the suspension of which movement? a) Non-Cooperation Movement b) Civil Disobedience Movement c) Quit India Movement d) Khilafat Movement Ans. a Explanation: The Chauri Chaura incident in 1922, where a violent mob set fire to a police station, led Mahatma Gandhi to suspend the Non-Cooperation Movement.

30. Who authored the book "The Discovery of India"? a) B.R. Ambedkar b) Mahatma Gandhi c) Jawaharlal Nehru d) Rabindranath Tagore Ans. c Explanation: "The Discovery of India" was written by Jawaharlal Nehru during his imprisonment in 1942–1946, exploring India's history, culture, and philosophy. 31. The slogan "Do or Die" was given during which movement? a) Non-Cooperation Movement b) Quit India Movement c) Civil Disobedience Movement d) Swadeshi Movement Ans. b Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan "Do or Die" during the Quit India Movement in 1942, urging Indians to fight for independence. 32. The Cabinet Mission Plan was proposed in which year? a) 1942 b) 1945 c) 1946 d) 1947 Ans. c Explanation: The Cabinet Mission Plan was proposed in 1946 to discuss the transfer of power from British rule to Indian leadership.

33. The famous "Battle of Buxar" was fought in which year? a) 1757 b) 1764 c) 1775 d) 1783 Ans. b Explanation: The Battle of Buxar was fought in 1764 between the British East India Company and a coalition of Indian rulers, leading to British control over Bengal, Bihar, and Orissa. 34. Who was the President of the Indian National Congress at the time of independence? a) Jawaharlal Nehru b) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad c) J.B. Kripalani d) Sardar Patel Ans. c Explanation: J.B. Kripalani was the President of the Indian National Congress at the time of India's independence in 1947. 35. The Champaran Satyagraha was related to which issue? a) Salt Tax b) Indigo Plantation c) Textile Mill Strike d) Partition of Bengal Ans. b Explanation: The Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was led by Mahatma Gandhi to address the grievances of indigo farmers in Bihar.

36. Who was the first Indian woman to become the governor of a state in India? a) Sarojini Naidu b) Indira Gandhi c) Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay d) Sucheta Kripalani Ans. a Explanation: Sarojini Naidu became the first Indian woman to serve as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh in 1947. 37. The famous Kakori Conspiracy took place in which year? a) 1922 b) 1925 c) 1928 d) 1931 Ans. b Explanation: The Kakori Conspiracy occurred in 1925 when Indian revolutionaries looted a train carrying government funds to finance their activities against British rule. 38. Who was the first Indian woman to become the President of the United Nations General Assembly? a) Sarojini Naidu b) Indira Gandhi c) Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit d) Aruna Asaf Ali Ans. c Explanation: Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit became the first Indian woman to serve as the President of the United Nations General Assembly in 1953.

39. The Battle of Plassey, which marked the beginning of British rule in India, was fought in which year? a) 1750 b) 1757 c) 1764 d) 1776 Ans. b Explanation: The Battle of Plassey was fought on June 23, 1757, between the British East India Company and the Nawab of Bengal, leading to the establishment of British control in India. 40. Who founded the Indian National Congress in 1885? a) Allan Octavian Hume b) Dadabhai Naoroji c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak d) Gopal Krishna Gokhale Ans. a Explanation: Allan Octavian Hume, a retired British civil servant, founded the Indian National Congress in 1885 to promote political dialogue among educated Indians. 41. Who was the first Indian to receive the Bharat Ratna award? a) C. Rajagopalachari b) Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan c) Jawaharlal Nehru d) Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ans. a Explanation: C. Rajagopalachari, India's last Governor-General, was one of the first recipients of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1954.

42. Who gave the slogan "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it"? a) Mahatma Gandhi b) Subhas Chandra Bose c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak d) Jawaharlal Nehru Ans. c Explanation: Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a prominent leader in the Indian independence movement, popularised the slogan "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." 43. The Rowlatt Act of 1919 was also known as: a) Anarchical and Revolutionary Crimes Act b) Government of India Act c) Indian Councils Act d) Vernacular Press Act Ans. a Explanation: The Rowlatt Act, passed in 1919, allowed the British government to imprison individuals without trial, leading to widespread protests. Check out: Independence Day 2024 Quiz: Do you know these basic questions about India? 44. Who was the first Indian woman to become the Chief Minister of a state? a) Indira Gandhi

b) Sucheta Kripalani c) Jayalalithaa d) Mayawati Ans. b Explanation: Sucheta Kripalani became the first woman Chief Minister of an Indian state, serving as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 1963 to 1967. 45. The Indian National Congress adopted the "Poorna Swaraj" resolution in which year? a) 1925 b) 1927 c) 1929 d) 1931 Ans. c Explanation: The Indian National Congress adopted the "Poorna Swaraj" (Complete Independence) resolution in 1929 at the Lahore session, marking a shift towards demanding full independence from British rule. 46. Who was the first Indian to be elected as a Member of the British Parliament? a) Dadabhai Naoroji b) B.R. Ambedkar c) Mahatma Gandhi d) Motilal Nehru Ans. a Explanation: Dadabhai Naoroji was the first Indian to be elected as a Member of the British Parliament in 1892, representing the Finsbury Central constituency in London.

47. The Treaty of Allahabad, which marked the beginning of British political control in India, was signed in which year? a) 1757 b) 1764 c) 1772 d) 1784 Ans. b Explanation: The Treaty of Allahabad was signed in 1764 between the British East India Company and the Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II after the Battle of Buxar. 48. Who was the first Indian to become a Cabinet Minister in the British Government? a) Mahatma Gandhi b) Subhas Chandra Bose c) Dadabhai Naoroji d) V.K. Krishna Menon Ans. d Explanation: V.K. Krishna Menon was the first Indian to serve as a Cabinet Minister in the British Government, holding the position of Minister of Defence Production. 49. The famous "August Offer" was made by the British Government in which year? a) 1940 b) 1942 c) 1944 d) 1946 Ans. a Explanation: The "August Offer" was made by the British Government in 1940, promising to grant India dominion status after World War II, which was rejected by the Indian National Congress.

50. Who was the first Indian to be appointed as the Governor-General of independent India? a) Lord Mountbatten b) Dr. Rajendra Prasad c) C. Rajagopalachari d) Sardar Patel Ans. c Explanation: C. Rajagopalachari became the first and last Indian Governor-General of independent India, serving from 1948 to 1950. 51. Who among the following was the founder of the 'Servants of India Society' in 1905? (a) Gopal Krishna Gokhale (b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak (c) Lala Lajpat Rai (d) Bipin Chandra Pal Ans. a Explanation: Gopal Krishna Gokhale founded the Servants of India Society in 1905 to unite and train Indians from different ethnicities and religions in welfare work and education. 52. Which historic movement was launched in response to the arrival of the Simon Commission in India? (a) Non-Cooperation Movement (b) Civil Disobedience Movement

(c) Nehru Report Protests (d) Anti-Simon Boycott Movement Ans. d Explanation: The arrival of the all-British Simon Commission in 1928 led to widespread nationwide protests and black-flag demonstrations with the popular slogan "Simon Go Back". 53. The famous 'Pledge of Independence' read out on January 26, 1930, was drafted by which leader? (a) Jawaharlal Nehru (b) Mahatma Gandhi (c) Subhas Chandra Bose (d) Motilal Nehru Ans. b Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi drafted the declaration statement for Poorna Swaraj Day, which was officially approved and issued by the Congress Working Committee in January 1930. 54. Who was the leader of the 1857 Revolt in Bihar (Jagdishpur)? (a) Kunwar Singh (b) Nana Sahib (c) Khan Bahadur Khan (d) Maulvi Ahmadullah Ans. a Explanation: Veer Kunwar Singh, the zamindar of Jagdishpur near Arrah in Bihar, led the armed struggle against the British East India Company during the Revolt of 1857 at the age of nearly 80.

55. In which year was the historic 'Poona Pact' signed between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar? (a) 1930 (b) 1931 (c) 1932 (d) 1935 Ans. c Explanation: The Poona Pact was signed on September 24, 1932, at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune, securing reserved seats for depressed classes within the general electorate rather than separate electorates. 56. Who was the founder of the 'Ghadar Party' established in the United States in 1913? (a) Bhagat Singh (b) Lala Hardayal (c) Shyamji Krishna Varma (d) Udham Singh Ans. b Explanation: Lala Hardayal, along with Sohan Singh Bhakna and other Indian immigrants, established the Ghadar Party in San Francisco in 1913 to overthrow British rule in India through armed revolution. 57. Which trial in 1929 led to the execution of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev?

(a) Kakori Conspiracy Case (b) Meerut Conspiracy Case (c) Lahore Conspiracy Case (d) Alipore Bomb Case Ans. c Explanation: Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were tried in the Second Lahore Conspiracy Case for the assassination of British police officer John P. Saunders and executed on March 23, 1931. 58. The historic 'Komagata Maru' incident of 1914 was related to a Japanese steamship carrying Indian passengers to which country? (a) United Kingdom (b) United States (c) Canada (d) Australia Ans. c Explanation: The SS Komagata Maru was a Japanese steamship carrying 376 Indian passengers seeking to migrate to Canada in 1914, but they were turned back at Vancouver under discriminatory immigration laws. 59. Who presided over the 1931 Karachi Session of the Indian National Congress where the Resolution on Fundamental Rights was passed?

(a) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) Subhas Chandra Bose (d) Dr Rajendra Prasad Ans. a Explanation: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presided over the Karachi Session in March 1931, where the Indian National Congress adopted key resolutions on Fundamental Rights and the National Economic Programme. 60. The famous slogan "Redeem our pledge" was part of which historic speech delivered in 1947? (a) Give Me Blood, I Will Give You Freedom (b) Tryst with Destiny (c) Do or Die Address (d) Quit India Call Ans. b Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru spoke the lines "Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge..." during his historic midnight address to the Constituent Assembly on August 14-15, 1947. 61. Who was the Viceroy of India when the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place in 1919?

(a) Lord Hardinge (b) Lord Chelmsford (c) Lord Reading (d) Lord Irwin Ans. b Explanation: Lord Chelmsford served as the Viceroy of India from 1916 to 1921, during which both the Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy occurred in 1919. 62. Which revolutionary founded the 'India House' in London as a hub for Indian nationalist students? (a) Madan Lal Dhingra (b) Shyamji Krishna Varma (c) Veer Savarkar (d) Lala Hardayal Ans. b Explanation: Lawyer and nationalist scholar Shyamji Krishna Varma founded India House in North London in 1905 to provide accommodation and scholarships for Indian students promoting independence. 63. In which year was the 'Vernacular Press Act' enacted by Lord Lytton to curb the freedom of the Indian press? (a) 1870 (b) 1878 (c) 1883 (d) 1891 Ans. b Explanation: The Vernacular Press Act was passed in 1878 under Viceroy Lord Lytton to curtail the freedom of non-English newspapers that criticised British policies.

64. Who among the following was the defence lawyer for the Indian National Army (INA) officers during the famous Red Fort Trials of 1945–46? (a) Bhulabhai Desai (b) Tej Bahadur Sapru (c) Jawaharlal Nehru (d) All of the above Ans. d Explanation: A distinguished legal defence team led by Bhulabhai Desai, along with Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kailas Nath Katju, defended the INA officers during the court-martial at the Red Fort. 65. The 'Ilbert Bill Controversy' of 1883 arose during the tenure of which British Viceroy? (a) Lord Lytton (b) Lord Ripon (c) Lord Dufferin (d) Lord Curzon Ans. b Explanation: The Ilbert Bill, introduced under Viceroy Lord Ripon in 1883, sought to allow Indian magistrates to try European offenders in criminal cases, triggering fierce opposition from the European community.

66. Which freedom fighter organised the famous Chittagong Armoury Raid in 1930? (a) Surya Sen (b) Rash Behari Bose (c) Chandrashekhar Azad (d) Jatin Das Ans. a Explanation: Freedom fighter Surya Sen (affectionately called "Master Da") led a group of revolutionaries in raiding the police and auxiliary armouries in Chittagong (now in Bangladesh) on April 18, 1930. 67. Who was the British Prime Minister who announced the 'Communal Award' in 1932? (a) Winston Churchill (b) Ramsay MacDonald (c) Clement Attlee (d) Stanley Baldwin Ans. b Explanation: British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald announced the Communal Award in August 1932, granting separate electorates to minority communities, including the Depressed Classes. 68. The 'Bardoli Satyagraha' of 1928 was organised against which unfair British policy?

(a) Increase in land revenue assessment (b) Salt Duty (c) Forced cultivation of Indigo (d) Forest land restriction laws Ans. a Explanation: The Bardoli Satyagraha in Gujarat was led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to protest a steep 22% hike in land revenue imposed by the Bombay Presidency government. 69. Who served as the President of the Indian National Congress during the historic 1929 Lahore Session? (a) Motilal Nehru (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) Mahatma Gandhi (d) Subhas Chandra Bose Ans. b Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru presided over the 1929 Lahore Congress Session, where the historic 'Poorna Swaraj' (Complete Independence) resolution was formally adopted. 70. Which woman leader was appointed as the minister in the Provisional Government of Free India (Azad Hind) formed by Subhas Chandra Bose in 1943?