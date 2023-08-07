Independence Day 2023 (15 August): Top 60 Slogans, Captions, Quotes and Poster Drawing Ideas

Independence Day 2023(August 15): A week is left for the great festival of India and its people, Independence Day. The day marks the freedom of our country from the British Empire. This year marks the 77th anniversary of India’s freedom. This national event is celebrated all across the country. Prime Minister hoist the flag at Red Fort, and various cultural programs are organised in schools, government offices, public places and other ceremonies.

Get yourself ready to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Independence. Take note of the best slogans, captions and quotes to express gratitude towards the national leaders and freedom fighters.

Independence Day 2023: Inspiring Slogans by Freedom Fighters

"Vande Mataram" - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

"Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga" - adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan" - Lal Bahadur Shastri

“Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

'Do or die' (Karo Ya Maro) - Mahatma Gandhi



Source: Creativity with Mahima (Pinterest)

"Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab hamare dil mein hai" - Ramprasad Bismil

"Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

"Maro Firango ko" - Mangal Pandey

"Simon Commission Go back" - Lala Lajpat Rai

Sampoorna Kranti (Total Revolution) - Jai Prakash Narayan

5 - 10 Lines Essay on 15 August Independence Day of India 2023

Independence Day 2023: Short Slogans

Freedom is our legacy, and Independence is our pride!

Celebrating freedom and embracing unity!

United we stand, for the greatness of our Independence!

Saffron, White and Green, and Freedom Forever!

Independence Day: A Struggle to Celebrate!

Source: Creativity with Manisha (Pinterest)

We rise as one with liberty and justice!

Land of freedom, home of the brave!

Proud to be an Indian, embracing our history!

Embracing the future while respecting the old.

In Independence, we roar! Together, we soar!

Long & Short Speech on Independence Day 2023: 15 August Swatantrata Diwas

Independence Day 2023: Best & Catchy Captions

Celebrate the spirit of Free India!

I love my freedom, I respect my freedom!

Liberty for You, Me, One and All!

United We Stand Tall!

Say it loud, ‘My Country is Proud’!

Source: Youtube

Hamara Bharat, Hum Se Hai Bharat!

Let’s celebrate the struggle for independence!

Saluting the Supreme Sacrifice!

Nation First, Always First!

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

Is it the 76th or 77th Independence Day Celebrated in 2023? Check Here

Independence Day 2023: Famous Quotes

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." -Swami Vivekananda

"Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself."- Jawaharlal Nehru

"Freedom is never dear at any price. it is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” - B.R. Ambedkar

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err." - Mahatma Gandhi

Source: Nishant Ranjan (Pinterest)

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" - Sarojini Naidu

"Freedom is not a mere matter of political decision or new constitutions...it is of the mind and heart and if the mind narrows itself and is befogged and the heart is full of bitterness and hatred, then freedom is absent." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

Source: Sleepy Artist(Pinterest)

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai

"Violent means will give violent freedom. That would be a menace to the world and to India herself." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott." - Subhas Chandra Bose

"Nothing is more precious than independence and liberty."- Ho Chi Minh

"Injustice, in the end, produces independence." - Voltaire

"Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed." - Martin Luther King, Jr.

"May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country!" - Sardar Bhagat Singh

Source: Pinterest

" If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland?" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil

"Let freedom reign. The sun never set on so glorious a human achievement." – Nelson Mandela

"They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety." – Benjamin Franklin

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err and even to sin." - Mahatma Gandhi.

Source: Pinterest

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar.

“India is not, as people keep calling it, an underdeveloped country, but rather, in the context of its history and cultural heritage, a highly developed one in an advanced state of decay.”- Shashi Tharoor

"Independence means.. enjoying freedom and empowering others too to let them do so."- Vikram Verma

"Democracy is about the dialogue; protest is about initiating the dialogue and freedom of speech is about respecting each other’s dialogue."- Ankit Mishra

All the captions, quotes and slogans above are also good to begin or conclude the speech and essay for Independence Day. Make sure to choose the perfect one that compliments your address. Happy Independence Day 2023!

The Complete History of the National Flag of India, Journey and Key Facts