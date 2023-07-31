Speech on Independence Day 2023: 15 August Swatantrata Diwas

Speech on Independence Day 2023: Indian Independence Day is celebrated on August 15th each year to mark the country's freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. It's a momentous occasion filled with patriotic fervour, flag hoisting, cultural events, and speeches by leaders. Citizens come together to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reaffirm their commitment to a united, progressive, and inclusive India.

All kinds of public and private organizations enthusiastically observe Independence Day. Several competitions, including ones for speeches, singing, and dancing, are scheduled for the celebration. Check out the list of independence day speech samples below if you're still looking for ideas.

Is it the 76th or 77th Independence Day Celebrated in 2023? Check Here

Independence Day 2023: Short Speech

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, we gather here to celebrate one of the most significant moments in the history of our great nation - Indian Independence Day. It is a day that fills our hearts with pride, as we remember the countless sacrifices made by our forefathers to free our motherland from the shackles of colonial rule.

On this auspicious day, we pay homage to visionary leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, and countless others, who led the struggle for freedom with unwavering determination and courage. Their relentless efforts and sacrifice have gifted us the precious gift of freedom and sovereignty.

As we raise the tricolour high, we must also reflect on the values and principles that guided our independence movement - unity, diversity, and inclusivity. Today, we stand as a diverse nation, where people from various backgrounds, cultures, and religions come together to build a stronger and prosperous India.

However, as we celebrate our independence, we must also recognize the challenges that lie ahead. We must strive to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, and social injustices. Let us stand united against corruption, communalism, and any forces that threaten the harmony of our nation.

As responsible citizens, let us pledge to contribute our best towards the progress and development of our beloved country. Let us honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters by upholding the principles of democracy, equality, and justice.

On this Independence Day, let us not only rejoice in our freedom but also remember our duties and responsibilities towards India's future. Together, we can create an India that shines brightly on the global stage and continues to be an inspiration for the world.

Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!

77th Independence Day 2023: Long Speech

Respected dignitaries, esteemed teachers, dear fellow students, and fellow citizens,

Today, as we gather here to commemorate the 76th Indian Independence Day, our hearts swell with pride and gratitude for the countless brave souls who fought relentlessly to liberate our beloved motherland from the clutches of British colonial rule.

This day marks not only the end of foreign domination but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of India. It symbolizes the triumph of courage, unity, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian people. Our freedom struggle was not just a political movement; it was a fight for dignity, justice, and the right to determine our own destiny.

We remember with reverence the visionary leaders who led this arduous journey. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation, showed us the path of non-violence and civil disobedience, which became the cornerstone of our struggle. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, envisioned a modern and progressive India, laying the foundation for our nation's growth.

Education is the key to unlocking our nation's potential. Let us strive to make education accessible to every child, regardless of their background. Knowledge is not only empowering but also the foundation for a prosperous future.

We must also prioritize the development of rural areas, ensuring access to basic amenities like clean water, healthcare, and sanitation. Empowering our villages will lead to balanced and sustainable growth that benefits every citizen.

Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths. On this Independence Day, let us embrace our rich cultural heritage and celebrate our unity in diversity. Together, we are stronger, and it is our diversity that makes India unique on the global stage.

In conclusion, let us remember that our independence was hard-fought and dearly-won. As proud citizens of India, it is incumbent upon us to preserve the principles of democracy, secularism, and social justice that our leaders envisioned. Let us pledge to be responsible, compassionate, and environmentally conscious citizens, contributing to the growth and progress of our incredible nation.

Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!



On this Indian Independence Day, team JagranJosh for a nation that continues to prosper and grow, upholding its diversity and unity. May the spirit of freedom inspire us to work towards a more inclusive and harmonious society. Let's honour the sacrifices of our heroes by contributing to India's progress and well-being. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!

Important Days and Dates in August 2023