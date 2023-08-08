What is Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign? All About the Events & Activities

Meri Mati Mera Desh Independence Day Campaign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat on 30 July cited a unique idea to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. He announced the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign during the Amrit Mahotsav celebration. This campaign from August 9 to August 15 will honour and appreciate the martyred bravehearts.

What is Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign?

The 77th Independence Day of India will mark the finale of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav program. PM Modi suggested the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign giving true value to it is tagline `Mitti ko naman, veeron ka vandan.’ According to the campaign website, “the nationwide campaign will celebrate the achievements of the nation and Bravehearts.”

This campaign this year will promote ‘Jan Bhagidari’ by conducting different programs and events at village, Panchayat, Block, Urban Local Body, State and National levels. Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat Episode 103 said, “Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs. In memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organised across the country.”

He further added 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' carrying soil in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach Delhi, the capital of the country. This journey will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. 'Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign: Events & Activities

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign is an idea to celebrate India’s soil and valour. And the different events or activities to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs are

Dedication of Shilaphalakam-installation of the nameplate of Veers Taking the Panch Pran Pledge; Vasudha Vandan creation of Amrit Vatika with 75 saplings of indigenous trees; Veeron Ka Vandan honouring freedom fighters/braves who protect the nation and families of braves; Hoisting of the National Flag and singing of National Anthem.

In conclusion, the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign is a unique and innovative way of celebrating the 77th anniversary of India's freedom. One and all can participate in the nationwide campaign by sending soil from their native places or places of historical significance to the Ministry of Culture. This soil further will be used to create Amrit Vatika.

