5 - 10 Lines Essay on 15 August Independence Day of India 2023

5-10 Lines Essay: The 77th Independence Day is on the calendar. 15 August, Independence Day marks the end of 190-year-old colonial rule. Schools, Colleges and other governmental and non-governmental organisations are all set with their plans to celebrate the national festival. It is an opportunity for students to showcase their verbal and non-verbal skills in various. This article here will help students and others to take quick glance at the timeline of India’s Independence.

What is an Essay?

Essay writing is an important part of the curriculum. It is a written piece which can be really subjective and focused on an argument and discussion. Essays are written to inform, persuade, or entertain readers while maintaining a coherent and logical structure. It also enables teachers to evaluate a student's language and grammar proficiency.

The three important components of an Essay are:

Introduction

Body Paragraphs

Conclusion

5 Proven Tips To Write An A+ Essay Are:

Only good research will help you write a good article.

Create an outline to not miss any important points.

Your Introduction should be impressive.

Do not have any fluff in your body paragraphs.

End your essay with a proper conclusion

Extra Tip: Do Not Forget To Revise Your Essay At Least Thrice.

Speech on Independence Day 2023: 15 August Swatantrata Diwas

5 Lines Essay on 15 August Independence Day of India 2023

Independence Day is one of the two national holidays of India. It is celebrated on August 15 every year. The day marks the freedom of India from British rule. PM Modi hoists the tricolour at Red Fort. Different programmes and functions are organised by the school, and colleges to mark the national festival.

Is it the 76th or 77th Independence Day Celebrated in 2023? Check Here

10 Lines Essay on 15 August Independence Day of India 2023

Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 annually. It is one of the most important national festivals. The day marks the freedom of the country from colonial rule. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the country’s independence. It is mainly observed to honour the sacrifice of freedom fighters. Prime Modi hoists the national flag at Red Fort. It is a day of pride, integrity shows unity among Indians. The day is celebrated with flag hoisting, parades and other cultural activities. Schools, colleges and other institutions celebrate the day in different ways. Independence Day charges the spirit and soul of each and every Indian.

Independence Day is a significant national holiday which promotes unity and brotherhood. The various festivities of the celebration include liberty, unity and national integrity. Team Jagran Josh wishes to foster patriotism and pride among one and all. Happy Independence Day!!

Important days and dates in August 2023