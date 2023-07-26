Is it the 76th or 77th Independence Day Celebrated in 2023? Check Here

Independence Day in India: Indian Independence Day is celebrated on August 15th every year to commemorate India's independence from British colonial rule. It marks the day when India gained freedom from British rule after a long struggle for independence.

The night before Independence Day, on August 14, 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered a historic speech known as the "Tryst with Destiny" speech. At the stroke of midnight, India officially became an independent nation, free from British rule. There has been a long debate about whether India celebrates the 76th or 77th Independence Day this year. Let’s understand and find the right answer using the best logic.

Is this the 76th or 77th Independence Day this year?

After a 200-year-long battle, India gained freedom from British rule on 15 August 1947. And the first anniversary of India’s independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948. So, as per the logic, this year marks the 76th anniversary of Freedom.

On the other hand, if we count the year of independence exactly from Aug 15, 1947. This means that the year 1947 is imprinted as the first year of independent India. And this is the reason why 2023 is being celebrated as the 76th Independence Day.

On that account, both arguments are valid, but with the majority approval, India will celebrate its 77th year of Independence in 2023.

How Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated?

Independence Day is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm and patriotism. This year Independence Day will be celebrated under the campaign Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The campaign aims to further boost this people’s movement through collaborative campaigns and outreach across India and the world. Also, this year Independence Day will mark the end of the 75-week countdown of Amrit Mahtosav which begin on March 12, 2021.

Like every year, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. This event is followed by a speech addressing the nation, highlighting the achievements and challenges of the country. Government buildings, schools, and public places are adorned with the tricolour (saffron, white, and green) of the Indian flag. Cultural programs, parades, and various events are organized to celebrate the day.

So, gear up to remember and pay tribute to the freedom fighters and leaders who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. Happy Independence Day!!

Important Days and Dates in August 2023