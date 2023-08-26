International Dog Day 2023: Important Types of Dog Breeds Used By The Indian Army

International Dog Day 2023: International Dog Day was founded by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle Expert Collen Paige. It was first celebrated in the year 2004 when Collen was 10 and his family adopted a dog for the first time. The day aims to honour all kinds of dogs irrespective of their breeds.

On the occasion of Dog Day, let’s talk about the different types of dogs used by the Indian army. These canines carry out a variety of tasks, such as guard duties, patrolling, searching for mines, detecting explosives, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), smelling out illegal substances, such as drugs, and assaulting possible targets.

The different types of dogs used by the Indian Army are:

German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherds are high-energy dogs that require plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. They can be medium to large in size with a strong and athletic build body. These furry friends are known for exceptional intelligence and quick learning abilities. Their natural protective instinct makes them excellent watchdogs and guard dogs. German Shepherds are incredibly versatile and can excel in a wide range of roles.

Great Swiss Mountain Dog

Great Swiss Mountain Dog is one of the oldest breeds in Switzerland. It weighs around 100 pounds and can be as high as 28.5 inches. These four paw animals are incredibly strong and maintain high agility. Also, a reliable family companion is bred for pulling carts and guarding.

Labrador

Labradors are one of the most calm and lovable dog breeds in the world. They can be around 25 inches in height and up to 80 lbs. These famous family dogs belong to the UK and enjoy a life span of 12-14 years of age. The well-behaved labradors are easy to train and a good choice for disability assistance.

Mudhol Hound

Also known as the Maratha Hound, Pashmi Hound and Kathewar Dog, these Indian-origin dogs are considered best for the regional climate. The 26-28 inches height dog can weigh around 28 kg. They are among the first breeds to join the safety squad of the Prime Minister. Also, they were part of various Indian Army and other important surveillance and security operations.

Bakharwal

Bakharwal dogs specifically belong to the Ladakh region of India. Also known as Gaddi Kutta, the Tibetan Mastiff, these dogs can be 24-30 inches in height and 85-130 lbs in weight. These native dogs are trained by Bakharwal and Gujjar tribes to improve travel and supplies in the high-altitude areas of Ladakh. The sledgedog has been part of various Indian Army operations and missions.

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois are shot coat dogs with a height of 26 inches and weight of around 40-80 pounds. The sharp-minded, faithful, and laborious dog breed belongs to Belgium. The perfect guarding and guiding dog played a major role in the Osama Bin Laden killing mission.

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel one of the most famous breeds of the US is popular because of their super energetic nature. Sophie, a Cocker Spaniel, was given the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards' on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. Sophie is an explosive detection dog, who discovered an IED initiator.

Vizsla Dog

Vizsla is a high-energy dog breed from Hungary who loves to not use their brain. The Indian Army relies heavily on the Vizsla dog breed, which is recognized for its adaptability and agility. This excellent breed originated in Hungary and is now well-known all over the world.

Do not forget to treat your best companions with some extra treats, a long walk and a tight cuddle. Happy International Dog Day!!

