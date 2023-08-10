World Lion Day 2023: Theme, Quotes and Why is it celebrated?

World Lion Day 2023: World Lion Day on August 10 is annually observed to celebrate the life of the ‘King Of The Jungle’. The day was founded by the Big Cat Rescue team which was further joined by National Geographic Organisation. It serves as a reminder for people to act on the challenges faced by lions across the globe to maintain the ecological and cultural balance around the world.

World Lion Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Lion Day 2023 is yet not announced.

What is the history behind World Lion Day?

Big Cat Rescue, the world's largest accredited lion sanctuary, established World Lion Day in 2013. It was co-founded by Dereck and Beverly Joubert, a husband-and-wife team who recognised the need to draw attention to declining lion populations and the constant threats faced by them. The Jouberts approached "National Geographic" in 2009 to create the Big Cat Initiative (B.C.I.).

Later they launched an initiative to unite National Geographic and the Big Cat Initiative under a single banner to protect the remaining lions. Since then, World Lion Day has been observed annually on 10 August to raise awareness about lion conservation issues and to celebrate the beauty and significance of these emblematic big cats.

Why is World Lion Day celebrated?

As per the Red List of Threatened Species by IUCN, lions are designated as a vulnerable species. And in numbers, there are only 30,000 to 100,000 lions left in the world. So, it becomes a dire need to take crucial steps to save and increase the population of lions.

World Lion Day plays an important role by raising awareness and taking action for the conservation of natural habitats for the survival of lions. The day aims to gather support and cooperation globally, initiate conversations and build a community that acts and encourages to save the majestic big cats.

World Lion Day 2023: Famous Quotes

"A lion sleeps in the heart of every brave man." - Turkish Proverb "It is better to go in the dark when the road must pass a lion and there is no other road." - Robert E. Howard "An injured lion still wants to roar." - Randy Pausch "The lion does not need the whole world to fear him, only those nearest where he roams." - A. J. Darkholme "Love has the face of a goddess, but the talons of a lion." - Ivan Panin “Courage is poorly housed that dwells in numbers; the lion never counts the herd that are about him, nor weighs how many flocks he has to scatter.” - Aaron Hill “The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. It will defend itself.” - St. Augustine “A lion doesn't concern itself with the opinion of sheep.”- George R.R. Martin “It is no accident that the photographer becomes a photographer any more than the lion tamer becomes a lion tamer.” - Dorothea Lange “The lion is an emblem of the dream of absolute power -- and, as a wild rather than a domestic animal, he belongs to a world outside the realm of society and culture.” - Charles H. Hinnant “The lion is, however, rarely heard - much more seldom seen.” - John Hanning Speke. “If ever you feel like an animal among men, be a lion.”- Criss Jami, “The difference between a brave man and a coward is a coward thinks twice before jumping in the cage with a lion. The brave man doesn’t know what a lion is. He just thinks he does.” - Charles Bukowski “The greatest fear in the world is of the opinions of others. And the moment you are unafraid of the crowd you are no longer a sheep, you become a lion. A great roar arises in your heart, the roar of freedom.” - Osho. “Truth does not sit in a cave and hide like a lie. It wanders around proudly and roars loudly like a lion.” - Suzy Kassem “Familiarity makes the lion more dangerous.” - Jocelyn Murray. “Whatever you do; do it like a lion, wholeheartedly.” - Harsh Tiwari “It’s not in the nature of the lamb to mourn the lion.”- Peter Watts “A dog might feel as majestic as a lion, might bark as loud as a roar, might have a heart as mighty and brave as Lion's heart, But at the end of the day, a dog is a dog and a lion is a lion.”-Charlyn Khater “The lion never fears to walk alone.”- Lailah Gifty Akita

In conclusion, World Lion Day is an event to promote the conservation of big cats. Also, it initiates conversations about the challenges and threats to natural habitats and wildlife.

