World Biofuel Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Future of Biofuel

World Biofuel Day 2023: Every year August 10 is observed as World Biofuel Day all over the globe. The day promotes and raises awareness about non-fossil fuels as an alternative source of energy. Also, the day focuses on the government’s initiatives and efforts to conserve fossil fuels.

What is Biofuel?

Biofuels are a type of sustainable energy that is obtained from living organisms. This renewable source of energy reduces the need for fossil fuel supply, which is considered a nonrenewable resource. Some common examples of biofuels are corn ethanol, biodiesel, and biogas from organic byproducts.

World Biofuel Day 2023: Date & Theme

World Biofuel Day is observed on August 10 every year. The day honours Rudolf Diesel, the person who created the diesel engine. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas celebrates the day since 2015 with a theme. But due to no official announcement of the theme, World Biofuel Day will be celebrated on the theme of 2022, ‘Biofuels for Sustainability and Rural Income.’

Why is World Biofuel Day celebrated?

World Biofuel Day celebrates one of the most remarkable inventions of history. On this day in 1893, Sir Rudolf Diesel successfully replaced peanut oil with fossil fuel to operate diesel engines. This discovery led to new channels of renewable and sustainable sources of energy.

The day also highlights the environmental benefits of biofuels and promoting sustainable energy. Some of the key reasons to choose Biofuels over other forms of energy are:

Biofuels do lesser harm to the environment in comparison to non-renewable fossil fuels.

Renewable energy mitigates climate change and promotes sustainable energy.

Biofuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Reduce the contamination of air and water.

What is the future of World Biofuel Day?

India is considered one of the leading producers of Biofuel. As per DD News reports, “During the Ethanol Supply Year 2021-22 (from December 1 to November 30), a staggering 433.6 crore litres of ethanol were procured by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) from domestic producers and blended with petrol, showcasing a significant stride towards cleaner energy. Moreover, ethanol supply has increased to 322 crore litres (contracted) in 2020-21 from 38 crore litres in 2013-14. Additionally, over the course of the financial year 2022-23, 5.83 crore litres of bio-diesel were procured for blending with diesel, further bolstering India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.”

The amendments in the National Policy of Biofuels in 2018 also point to an objective of reaching 20% ethanol-blending and 5% biodiesel-blending by the year 2030. The three main amendments are:

to allow more feedstocks for the production of biofuels,

to advance the ethanol blending target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol to ESY 2025-26 from 2030,

to promote the production of biofuels in the country, under the Make in India program, by units located in Special Economic Zones (SEZ)/ Export Oriented Units (EoUs).

In conclusion, World Biofuel Day emphasises the role of biofuels to achieve global energy and climate goals. The day also encourages industries and individuals to adopt clean and green energy solutions as an investment for a sustainable and greener future.

