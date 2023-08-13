World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme, Importance and List of Organs Than Can Be Donated
World Organ Donation Day 2023: Every year August 13 is observed as World Organ Donation Day. This day aims to spread awareness about the significance of organ donation. The powerful and transformative act of organ donation has the ability to save lives, improve well-being, and have a beneficial knock-on effect throughout society.
World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme
World Organ Donation Day 2023 theme is “Step up to volunteer; need more organ donors to fill the lacunae”.The theme centres on an international appeal to the local populace to stress the significance of making an organ donation pledge, hence lowering the amount raised for the need for an organ.
World Organ Donation Day 2023: Significance
World Organ Donation Day is an opportunity to debunk all the myths and misconceptions about organ donation. The other significance of world organ donation day is:
- Saving Lives
- Improved Quality of Life
- Focussing on organ shortage
- Promotes Medical advancement
- Caters generosity and empathy
- Develop Social Responsibility
- Ethical Consideration
- Reduced Healthcare Costs
- Global Impact on People Around Boundaries
- Comforts Grieving Family
List of Organs that can be donated
The act of organ donation is divided into two important types, living donors and cadaver donors(non-living donors). A single individual can save up to 8 lives and improve 75 more with organ donation.
Cadaver Donors can give
- Kidneys
- Liver
- Lungs
- Heart
- Pancreas
- Intestines
- Hands and Face
Living Donors can give
- One kidney
- One lung
- A part of the liver
- A part of the pancreas
- A part of the intestine
Corneas
The procedure of selecting a corneal donor, obtaining the corneal tissue, and preparing it for transplant is known as a corneal donation.
Tissues
A person's tissue donation must start within 24 hours after their passing. Donated tissues can be prepared and kept for a long time, unlike donated organs.
- Corneas
- The middle ear
- Skin
- Heart valves
- Bone
- Veins
- Cartilage
- Tendons
- Ligaments
Blood Stem Cells, Cord Blood & Bone Marrow
A bone marrow or stem cell transplant is a medical operation in which healthy stem cells are infused into the bone marrow or blood.
Blood & Platelets
Compared to a maximum of 6 times per year for whole blood donations, a healthy individual can donate platelets up to 24 times per year.
Any person above 18 years can become a living donor by donating a part of themselves. Only those with cancer, HIV, or bacteria that cause sickness in the bloodstream or body tissues are prohibited from donating organs.
