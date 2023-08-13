World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme, Importance and List of Organs Than Can Be Donated

World Organ Donation Day 2023: Every year August 13 is observed as World Organ Donation Day. This day aims to spread awareness about the significance of organ donation. The powerful and transformative act of organ donation has the ability to save lives, improve well-being, and have a beneficial knock-on effect throughout society.

World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme

World Organ Donation Day 2023 theme is “Step up to volunteer; need more organ donors to fill the lacunae”.The theme centres on an international appeal to the local populace to stress the significance of making an organ donation pledge, hence lowering the amount raised for the need for an organ.

World Organ Donation Day 2023: Significance

World Organ Donation Day is an opportunity to debunk all the myths and misconceptions about organ donation. The other significance of world organ donation day is:

Saving Lives

Improved Quality of Life

Focussing on organ shortage

Promotes Medical advancement

Caters generosity and empathy

Develop Social Responsibility

Ethical Consideration

Reduced Healthcare Costs

Global Impact on People Around Boundaries

Comforts Grieving Family

List of Organs that can be donated

The act of organ donation is divided into two important types, living donors and cadaver donors(non-living donors). A single individual can save up to 8 lives and improve 75 more with organ donation.

Cadaver Donors can give

Kidneys

Liver

Lungs

Heart

Pancreas

Intestines

Hands and Face

Living Donors can give

One kidney

One lung

A part of the liver

A part of the pancreas

A part of the intestine

Corneas

The procedure of selecting a corneal donor, obtaining the corneal tissue, and preparing it for transplant is known as a corneal donation.

Tissues

A person's tissue donation must start within 24 hours after their passing. Donated tissues can be prepared and kept for a long time, unlike donated organs.

The middle ear

Skin

Heart valves

Bone

Veins

Cartilage

Tendons

Ligaments

Blood Stem Cells, Cord Blood & Bone Marrow

A bone marrow or stem cell transplant is a medical operation in which healthy stem cells are infused into the bone marrow or blood.

Blood & Platelets

Compared to a maximum of 6 times per year for whole blood donations, a healthy individual can donate platelets up to 24 times per year.

Any person above 18 years can become a living donor by donating a part of themselves. Only those with cancer, HIV, or bacteria that cause sickness in the bloodstream or body tissues are prohibited from donating organs.

