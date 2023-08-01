World Wide Web Day 2023: How WWW has evolved from 1989 to the Current Day? Check Complete Timeline

World Wide Web Day 2023: World Wide Web Day is observed on August 1 globally. The day honours and acknowledges the founder of the Internet, Tim Berners-Lee. This date is considered the birth of the modern internet.

The Internet came into existence in the year 1989. Since then, it has kept evolving. Check the complete timeline of the World Wide Web below:

Invention of the World Wide Web (1989-1993): Sir Tim Berners-Lee developed the World Wide Web between 1989-1993 while being employed at CERN. The idea of the web was brought by him on the table in 1991 followed by a web browser and web server. Mosaic was the first graphical web browser which made the internet accessible and available to people.

Early Web Adoption and Commercialization (1994-1999): Web usage significantly increased in the middle of the 1990s as more people, companies, and organisations created online presence. Internet Explorer and Netscape became well-known web browser manufacturers. E-commerce arose, enabling companies to carry out transactions online. Search engines like Google and Yahoo! began to classify and index web content, making it easier to find information.

Dot-Com Bubble and Recovery (2000-2004): Many internet-based businesses failed after the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s. However, with the evolution of the web, advances in web standards, web infrastructure, and web design came up as the latest features.

Web 2.0 and Social Media (2004-2010): Web 2.0. advanced and improved online experiences and user-generated content. This led to the popularity of websites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Wikipedia. These platforms promoted social interaction and user participation, making the Web a more vibrant and collaborative environment.

Mobile Web and App Revolution (2010-2015): The mobile web expanded due to the quick spread of smartphones and tablets. Mobile apps became a big component of the online experience as websites and online services started to prioritise mobile-friendly designs. Techniques for responsive web design were created to guarantee a constant user experience.

Rise of Streaming Services and Cloud Computing (2015-2021): Over the years use and consumption of streaming services for music, movies, and TV shows like Netflix and Spotify has grown significantly. Cloud computation has led to revolutionised use of apps and data by organisations and individuals.

Web Accessibility and AI Integration (2015-2021): The span focussed more on generating content with an easy user interface to make websites and services accessible to all users. Also, the incorporation of Ai and machine learning into different web platforms improved and enabled customised content recommendations.

Introduction of Web 3.0: Tim Berners-Lee has dropped hints about the upcoming version of the World Wide Web, better known as Web 3.0. This phase of the web, according to media reports, will be better and more decentralised. He has also mentioned that AI will play an important role in the development of the web, with more AI tools like ChatGPT, BARD and others.

In conclusion, World Wide Web Day is an occasion for communities to gather and recognise the impacts of the modern internet on society. It serves as a reminder to not forget the internet's transformational potential and the ongoing development of technology.

