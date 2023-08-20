Indian Akshay Urja Day 2023: What is Indian Akshay Urja Day & Why is it observed?

Indian Akshay Urja Day is celebrated every year on August 20 to celebrate and raise awareness about the importance of renewable energy. This day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the former prime minister of the country, Rajiv Gandhi.

Renewable energy is generated from natural sources that are replenished over time such as solar, wind, and water. It is a clean and sustainable form of energy that can help to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and combat climate change. The goal of Indian Akshay Urja Day is to promote the usage of renewable energy and decrease the exploitation of finite resources.

The day was established by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in 2004 and it has been a significant event to bring the change in the country. It was first observed in Delhi and has continued to spread around the nation.

On Akshay Urja Day 2023, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will be organizing a number of events across the country to raise awareness about renewable energy. These events will include seminars, workshops, and cultural programs. The first Indian Akshay Urja Day was observed in 2004 by the Ministry for New and Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE).

The West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency states: “The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy(MNRE), Govt. of India has declared the 20th August, the birth day of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as National Renewable Energy Day.

“To celebrate this memorable day throughout the state; the MNRE, Govt. of India had introduced a programme namely “Rajiv Gandhi Akshay Urja Diwas”(RGAUD) which is celebrated in every year since 2004,”it adds.

Why Is Indian Akshay Urja Day Celebrated?

There are many reasons why Indian Akshay Urja Day is celebrated. Here are some of the most important reasons:

To raise awareness about the importance of renewable energy.

To showcase the progress that India has made in the development of renewable energy.

To encourage people to adopt renewable energy in their homes and businesses.

To create a demand for renewable energy products and services.

To attract investment in the renewable energy sector.

To create jobs in the renewable energy sector.

To combat climate change.

India has been a major player in adopting renewable energy. The country has set significant goals. According to The Wire, “Between 2010 and 2020, India grew its share of renewable energy (including waste-burning and nuclear) from 16% to 22%.”

The country is taking significant steps to increase the consumption of renewable energy. On 7 December 2022, the Ministry of Power announced the plan of “Transmission System for Integration of over 500 GW RE Capacity by 2030".

In conclusion, Indian Akshay Urja Day is a day to celebrate the progress that India has made in the development of renewable energy and to encourage people to adopt renewable energy in their homes and businesses.