Happy Friendship Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes & Images to Wish Your Dear Friends

Friendship Day 2023: Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of August. It got popular among teenagers and youngsters in the early 1990s due to the influence of Bollywood movies. Friends tie a knot (friendship band) to each other as a gesture of celebrating their friendship.

Below are some really thoughtful messages and wishes to help you celebrate friendship day this year. Scroll down:

Friendship Day 2023: Wishes For Friends

To my closest friend: I want to express my gratitude for sticking by my side no matter what. I value my friendship with you every day. Happy Friendship Day!

I want you to know that you are more than just a friend to me; you are a tower of support in my life on this wonderful day. I wish you a happy Friendship Day, my buddy.

Having a buddy like you in my life is a blessing; you are a rare find. I wish lots of love and fun this Friendship Day.

Let's raise a toast for all the beautiful memories we made together. Happy Friendship Day my partner-in-crime!

You always held me down, trust me when I did not! Thank You for being my biggest supporter and cheerleader.

Hey Bestie, Our bodies can be in different cities but our hearts share the same spree. Happy Friendship Day!

When everybody was busy finding the bad in me you helped me focus on all my good. Thank You for being my Rock!

A good friend really makes life betters. Cheers to the friend who sparkles my day and makes me smile. Happy Friendship Day!

Our connection is woven of love, trust and humour. May this fabric of friendship hold all the beautiful colours together forever. Best Wishes!

I count you as the most important person in my life. Sending you love and life your way. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day 2023: Messages For Your Dear Friends

My dear friend, thank you for making my life brighter and more meaningful. You have really been an amazing friend.

A friend who understands the unsaid and support without judgement.Happy Friendship Day, my guiding star!

You were the one who stood at my worst and celebrated my best! Thank you for choosing me every day.

Kudos to our laughter, the tears and the countless memories we have shared. Let’s celebrate our friendship every day to not go empty with our memories!

Hey Buddy, thank you for being home away from home. Happy Friendship Day!

Virtual hugs, kisses and love to my best half. I am really lucky to have you in my life. Happy Our Day!

Hey, my no-cape hero, we can really conquer the world together. Happy Friendship Day!

On this friendship day, I want to express my gratitude for the bond we share. Thank You for all the happiness you brought to my life.

Hey You, You are Important Today, Tomorrow, Overmorrow and Forever. Happy Friendship Day!

To the one who chose me over all the mess, I did in my life. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day 2023: Quotes

“Time doesn't take away from friendship, nor does separation.”- Tennesse Williams

“Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.”- Sarrah Dessen

“If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky.”- S.E Hinton

“Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years.”- Richard Bach

“When friendships are real, they are not glass threads or frost work, but the solidest things we can know.”- Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything."- Muhammad Ali

"My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me."- Henry Ford

"A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside."- Winnie the Pooh

"Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time, we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled."- Ally Condie

"'Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected."- Charles Lamb

The celebration of Friendship Day began in 1958. To make it a worldwide celebration, Nane Annan named Winne the Pooh as the world’s ambassador of friendship at the UN in 1998. Later, the event was also co-sponsored by the UN Department of Public Information and Disney.

Hope this is enough to make your day better. Happy Friendship Day!!

