TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025:Check Expected Date and Steps to Check Result at tnpsc.gov.in - More Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is likely to release TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 soon on its official website. Along with the TNPSC Group 4 results, the commission will be releasing the final answer key in August 2025. The written exam for a total of 3,935 vacancies including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards and others were held on July 12, 2025 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for Group 4 posts will be able to download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 by visiting the official website i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

