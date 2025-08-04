TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025:Check Expected Date and Steps to Check Result at tnpsc.gov.in - More Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is likely to release TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 soon on its official website. Along with the TNPSC Group 4 results, the commission will be releasing the final answer key in August 2025. The written exam for a total of 3,935 vacancies including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards and others were held on July 12, 2025 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for Group 4 posts will be able to download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 by visiting the official website i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.
The direct link to download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 will be given here.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Download
The result pdf for the Group 4 posts will be available to download shortly on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
|Download Link Active Soon
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Highlights
Earlier TNPSC had launched the major recruitment drive across the state to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across various posts, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Personal Clerk, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher. Below are the detailed overview of the recruitment drive-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 4 Examination 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Posts Offered
|
VAO, Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist, Field Surveyor, etc.
|
Vacancies
|
3,935
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
tnpsc.gov.in
How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025?
You can download the answer key after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC - www.tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to 'Recruitment' section, select 'Question Papers / Answer Keys' from the drop-down then 'Question Papers / Answer Keys'
Step 3: Click on the link 'Tamil Nadu Grade 4 Result 2025 link' on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the result pdf in a new window.
Step 5: Take the printout of the result pdf.
TNPSC Group 4 2025 Vacancies
The TNPSC Group 4 2025 recruitment is being conducted for filling a total of 3,935 vacancies for posts. You can check the details of the different posts to be filled under the recruitment drive given below-
- Village Administrative Officer (VAO)
- Junior Assistant (Non-Security & Security)
- Bill Collector, Grade-I
- Field Surveyor
- Draftsman
- Typist
- Steno-Typist (Grade–III)
