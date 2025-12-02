Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Chattisgarh School Holidays in December 2025: December is a crucial time in the academic calendar for schools across Chhattisgarh, blending essential examinations and syllabus completion with a few designated holidays. While the month is predominantly focused on preparing students for end-of-year assessments, there are specific days off that provide students and staff with a necessary reprieve. Understanding this schedule is key for effective planning during the busy final month of the year.
This guide provides a detailed overview of the official school holidays and key dates for government and recognized private schools in Chhattisgarh for December 2025. It highlights important observances, including Guru Ghasidas Jayanti and the universally recognized Christmas holiday, ensuring parents and students can accurately track closure dates and important academic events.
Chattisgarh School Holidays in December 2025
Here is the breakdown of the scheduled holidays and important academic periods for government and recognized private schools in Chattisgarh
|
Date
|
Event
|
Type of Holiday
|
18 December (Thursday)
|
Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
|
Restricted Holiday
|
25 December (Thursday)
|
Christmas
|
Gazetted Holiday
Chhattisgarh Winter Vacation 2025
|Date
|Day
|Event / Holiday Status
|Notes
|December 22 - 27
|Monday to Saturday
|Winter Vacation Period (Scheduled)
|The official winter break is generally fixed to be around 6 days, often running through this week. (Dates may shift slightly by one or two days based on local school board decisions).
|January 1, 2026
|Thursday
|New Year's Day
|Schools usually remain closed, although this often falls within the Winter Vacation period.
Important Notes on Winter Vacation Duration
-
Official Duration: The standard, official Winter Vacation often runs for about 6 days (e.g., starting December 22 or 23 and concluding by December 27 or 28).
-
Extension Possibility: While the official break is short, private schools or institutions in specific districts may sometimes extend the holiday to include the New Year's Day break, making the entire closure run from approximately December 23 to January 1, 2026.
-
Check Local Circulars: Students and parents must check the official circular issued by their specific school or the Chhattisgarh School Education Department, as final dates can vary based on local calendar approval.
December 2025 in Chhattisgarh's schools is characterized by a balance between academic finalization and essential cultural observance. While the month's schedule supports a push towards year-end academic goals, it also formally recognizes key regional and national holidays. The two main holidays, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti (December 18) and Christmas (December 25), provide designated breaks. Parents and students should use this calendar to effectively manage preparation for final assessments while respecting the importance of these scheduled days off. Always confirm specific closure dates and any potential mid-year breaks with individual school communications.
