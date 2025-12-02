Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Chattisgarh School Holidays in December 2025: December is a crucial time in the academic calendar for schools across Chhattisgarh, blending essential examinations and syllabus completion with a few designated holidays. While the month is predominantly focused on preparing students for end-of-year assessments, there are specific days off that provide students and staff with a necessary reprieve. Understanding this schedule is key for effective planning during the busy final month of the year.

This guide provides a detailed overview of the official school holidays and key dates for government and recognized private schools in Chhattisgarh for December 2025. It highlights important observances, including Guru Ghasidas Jayanti and the universally recognized Christmas holiday, ensuring parents and students can accurately track closure dates and important academic events.