West Bengal School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

West Bengal School Holiday List 2025 - West Bengal is set to observe a series of school holidays in October, primarily due to the auspicious occasions of Durga Puja and Diwali. These festivals are deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of the state, leading to an extended break for students and faculty across all educational institutions.
As Durga Puja is the grandest festival in West Bengal, typically spans several days, culminating in Vijayadashami. During this period, schools will remain closed to allow everyone to participate in the festivities, which involve elaborate pandal hopping, cultural programs, and family gatherings.
Following Durga Puja, schools will also close for Diwali, the festival of lights. While Durga Puja is the more extended holiday, Diwali also warrants a significant break, as families celebrate with traditional rituals, fireworks, and sweets. The exact dates for these holidays has been announced by the West Bengal education department. Check the article below to know complete details regarding school holiday in West Bengal.
Durga Puja Vacation 2025 West Bengal Started Earlier
Due to heavy rainfall across West Bengal, the State's Education Department announced on Tuesday that the Durga Puja holiday in school 2025 will commence two days earlier than scheduled. The month-long break for government-run and aided schools, colleges, and other educational institutions has begin.
Earlier, durga puja vacation was going to start from September 26, but due to weather conditions, school holiday has been declared from September 24th, 2025.
এক অভূতপূর্ব দুর্যোগের পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি হয়েছে রাজ্যে। মাননীয়া মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর উপদেশে এই দুর্যোগে ছাত্রছাত্রীদের স্বস্তি দিতে এবং দুর্ঘটনা থেকে রক্ষা করতে আগামী কাল এবং পরশু, অর্থাৎ ২৪ এবং ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর রাজ্যের সমস্ত বিদ্যালয় ও উচ্চ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলি বন্ধ রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত…— Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) September 23, 2025
West Bengal Puja Holiday 2025
In the table given below, West Bengal school holiday list 2025 in October has been mentioned. Students and Parents can plan their festive vacation based on it.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Durga Puja from Mahachaturthi to Additional Day in Connection with Lakshmi Puja
|
26thSeptember , Friday to 7th October, Tuesday
|
Birth Day of Mahatma Gandhi
|
2st October, Thursday
|
Kali Puja
|
20st October, Monday
|
Additional Day in Connection with Kali Puja
|
21st October, Tuesday and 21st October, Wednesday
|
Bhatridwitia
|
23th October, Thursday
|
Day after Bhatridwitia
|
24th October, Friday
|
Chhat Puja
|
27th October, Monday
|
Additional day in connection with Chhat Puja
|
28th October, Tuesday
West Bengal School Holiday List 2025 PDF
Durga Puja Celebration in West Bengal
Durga Puja, an annual Hindu festival in West Bengal, celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, symbolizing good triumphing over evil. Preparations begin months in advance with artisans crafting intricate idols of Durga and her children. Elaborately decorated temporary pandals, often themed, transform cities into open-air art galleries showcasing diverse designs and social messages.
The festival officially starts with Mahalaya, but main celebrations run from Shashti to Dashami. The atmosphere buzzes with cultural programs, music, dance, and plays. People dress in their finest and "pandal hop" with friends and family.
Food is crucial with traditional Bengali delicacies and street food offering a gastronomic delight, from "bhog" to various sweets and savory snacks.
Dashami, the final day, features the emotional immersion of idols into water, symbolizing the goddess's return. Before immersion, women engage in "Sindoor Khela," smearing vermillion on each other and the idol, wishing for marital bliss. The procession blends joyous celebration with poignant farewells.
Beyond religion, Durga Puja fosters community and solidarity, bridging social divides and strengthening bonds. It's a time for homecoming and reunions. UNESCO recognized Kolkata's Durga Puja as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021, highlighting its global cultural significance.
