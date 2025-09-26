CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

West Bengal School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 26, 2025, 13:41 IST

West Bengal School Holiday 2025 - West Bengal's schools have started durga puja vacation 2025 two days earlier due to bad weather condition in the state. A long set of holiday has been announced by the West Bengal Education Department in its academic calendar 2025-26. For complete details check the article below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
West Bengal School Holiday List 2025
West Bengal School Holiday List 2025

West Bengal School Holiday List 2025West Bengal is set to observe a series of school holidays in October, primarily due to the auspicious occasions of Durga Puja and Diwali. These festivals are deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of the state, leading to an extended break for students and faculty across all educational institutions.

As Durga Puja is the grandest festival in West Bengal, typically spans several days, culminating in Vijayadashami. During this period, schools will remain closed to allow everyone to participate in the festivities, which involve elaborate pandal hopping, cultural programs, and family gatherings.

Following Durga Puja, schools will also close for Diwali, the festival of lights. While Durga Puja is the more extended holiday, Diwali also warrants a significant break, as families celebrate with traditional rituals, fireworks, and sweets. The exact dates for these holidays has been announced by the West Bengal education department. Check the article below to know complete details regarding school holiday in West Bengal.

Durga Puja Vacation 2025 West Bengal Started Earlier

Due to heavy rainfall across West Bengal, the State's Education Department announced on Tuesday that the Durga Puja holiday in school 2025 will commence two days earlier than scheduled. The month-long break for government-run and aided schools, colleges, and other educational institutions has begin. 

Earlier, durga puja vacation was going to start from September 26, but due to weather conditions, school holiday has been declared from September 24th, 2025. 

West Bengal Puja Holiday 2025

In the table given below, West Bengal school holiday list 2025 in October has been mentioned. Students and Parents can plan their festive vacation based on it.

Event

Date

Durga Puja from Mahachaturthi to Additional Day in Connection with Lakshmi Puja

26thSeptember , Friday to 7th October, Tuesday

Birth Day of Mahatma Gandhi

2st October, Thursday

Kali Puja

20st October, Monday

Additional Day in Connection with Kali Puja

21st October, Tuesday and 21st October, Wednesday

Bhatridwitia

23th October, Thursday

Day after Bhatridwitia

24th October, Friday

Chhat Puja

27th October, Monday

Additional day in connection with Chhat Puja

28th October, Tuesday

West Bengal School Holiday List 2025 PDF

Durga Puja Celebration in West Bengal

Durga Puja, an annual Hindu festival in West Bengal, celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, symbolizing good triumphing over evil. Preparations begin months in advance with artisans crafting intricate idols of Durga and her children. Elaborately decorated temporary pandals, often themed, transform cities into open-air art galleries showcasing diverse designs and social messages.

The festival officially starts with Mahalaya, but main celebrations run from Shashti to Dashami. The atmosphere buzzes with cultural programs, music, dance, and plays. People dress in their finest and "pandal hop" with friends and family.

Food is crucial with traditional Bengali delicacies and street food offering a gastronomic delight, from "bhog" to various sweets and savory snacks.

Dashami, the final day, features the emotional immersion of idols into water, symbolizing the goddess's return. Before immersion, women engage in "Sindoor Khela," smearing vermillion on each other and the idol, wishing for marital bliss. The procession blends joyous celebration with poignant farewells.

Beyond religion, Durga Puja fosters community and solidarity, bridging social divides and strengthening bonds. It's a time for homecoming and reunions. UNESCO recognized Kolkata's Durga Puja as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021, highlighting its global cultural significance.

State Wise School Holiday List in October 2025

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025

Kerala School Holiday List in October 2025

Telangana School Holiday List in October 

Tripura School Holiday List in October 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday List in October

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holiday List in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News