West Bengal School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

West Bengal School Holiday List 2025 - West Bengal is set to observe a series of school holidays in October, primarily due to the auspicious occasions of Durga Puja and Diwali. These festivals are deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of the state, leading to an extended break for students and faculty across all educational institutions. As Durga Puja is the grandest festival in West Bengal, typically spans several days, culminating in Vijayadashami. During this period, schools will remain closed to allow everyone to participate in the festivities, which involve elaborate pandal hopping, cultural programs, and family gatherings. Following Durga Puja, schools will also close for Diwali, the festival of lights. While Durga Puja is the more extended holiday, Diwali also warrants a significant break, as families celebrate with traditional rituals, fireworks, and sweets. The exact dates for these holidays has been announced by the West Bengal education department. Check the article below to know complete details regarding school holiday in West Bengal.

Durga Puja Vacation 2025 West Bengal Started Earlier Due to heavy rainfall across West Bengal, the State's Education Department announced on Tuesday that the Durga Puja holiday in school 2025 will commence two days earlier than scheduled. The month-long break for government-run and aided schools, colleges, and other educational institutions has begin. Earlier, durga puja vacation was going to start from September 26, but due to weather conditions, school holiday has been declared from September 24th, 2025. এক অভূতপূর্ব দুর্যোগের পরিস্থিতি সৃষ্টি হয়েছে রাজ্যে। মাননীয়া মুখ্যমন্ত্রীর উপদেশে এই দুর্যোগে ছাত্রছাত্রীদের স্বস্তি দিতে এবং দুর্ঘটনা থেকে রক্ষা করতে আগামী কাল এবং পরশু, অর্থাৎ ২৪ এবং ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর রাজ্যের সমস্ত বিদ্যালয় ও উচ্চ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলি বন্ধ রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত… — Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) September 23, 2025

West Bengal Puja Holiday 2025 In the table given below, West Bengal school holiday list 2025 in October has been mentioned. Students and Parents can plan their festive vacation based on it. Event Date Durga Puja from Mahachaturthi to Additional Day in Connection with Lakshmi Puja 26thSeptember , Friday to 7th October, Tuesday Birth Day of Mahatma Gandhi 2st October, Thursday Kali Puja 20st October, Monday Additional Day in Connection with Kali Puja 21st October, Tuesday and 21st October, Wednesday Bhatridwitia 23th October, Thursday Day after Bhatridwitia 24th October, Friday Chhat Puja 27th October, Monday Additional day in connection with Chhat Puja 28th October, Tuesday West Bengal School Holiday List 2025 PDF Durga Puja Celebration in West Bengal