TNSET Result 2025 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Result and Scorecard PDF - Link Here

TNSET Result 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the result for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) 2025 on its official website. The Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) which is a state-level exam is the gateway for various teaching jobs including Assistant Professor or lecturer positions in state colleges and universities of Tamil Nadu. The board has uploaded the subject wise marks and answer key for the TN SET Exam. Earlier the board had conducted the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on March 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2025 across the state. The result has been uploaded in pdf format with roll number of the candidates in subjects wise. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download result pdf from the official website-trb.tn.gov.in

TNSET Answer Key 2025 Download Link How to Download TNSET Result 2025? You can download the result, candidates will have to follow the steps given below-

Step1. Head to the official site of TN TRB-trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2. Now move to the TN SET 2025 Result PDF link on the homepage.

Step 3. You will have to click on the subject wise link.

Step 4. Your resul pdf will be displayed in a new window on your screen.

Step 5. Take a print out of the result and keep it for future reference.