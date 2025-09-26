OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Pulse- What It Is, How It Works, and How You Can Use It

OpenAI just dropped a major update that could completely change how we interact with ChatGPT. On September 25, 2025, the company introduces ChatGPT Pulse, a brand-new feature that takes ChatGPT from being just a question-answer tool to acting like your proactive daily assistant. Until now, you had to spark every conversation by asking a question, but Pulse flips that dynamic. Now, ChatGPT can start the conversation for you, delivering personalized updates each morning so you don’t have to figure out what to search for next. Think of it as a daily briefing designed just for you. Pulse works behind the scenes, conducting research based on your chats, memory, feedback, and even optional app connections, such as Gmail or Google Calendar. Whether you want travel ideas, quick recipes, workout plans, or reminders about important events, Pulse provides a tailored set of updates in the form of simple, visual cards that you can scan.

It is like waking up to a mini-newsfeed that is focused only on things that actually matter to you. Check out: What is a Large Language Model? Check Its Definition, History, and Examples What Is ChatGPT Pulse? ChatGPT Pulse is a new personalized daily update system built into the ChatGPT app. Instead of waiting for your questions, it proactively generates useful content every day, packaged as quick visual cards. Each card shows a topic relevant to your interests, recent conversations, or connected apps. For example, if you have been talking about travel destinations, you might see vacation tips the next morning. If you are learning any skill, Pulse could bring you fresh study resources. So, the goal is simple: give you focused updates that save you time and reduce endless scrolling. How Does ChatGPT Pulse Work?

Pulse runs research asynchronously, meaning it works while you are offline. Every night, it reviews your chats, memory, and feedback to prepare a personalized feed for the next day. Here is what makes it powerful: Contextual updates : Travel, food, health, hobbies, or professional tips based on your chats.

Curate your feed : You can tap “curate” to request exactly what you want in tomorrow’s Pulse.

Simple feedback: A quick thumbs-up or thumbs-down fine-tunes what shows up. Key Features of ChatGPT Pulse No doomscrolling : Updates vanish at the end of the day unless you save or expand them.

Action-focused : Each card is designed to help you take the next step, not waste time.

Optional integrations: Connect Gmail or Google Calendar for smarter suggestions like agendas, reminders, or restaurant ideas.

How to Use ChatGPT Pulse Right now, Pulse is in preview for Pro users on mobile. If you’re eligible, simply update your app and you’ll see the new Pulse feature in your daily feed. From there, you can: 1. Open Pulse every morning for your updates. 2. Curate topics by telling ChatGPT what you would like to see tomorrow. 3. Connect apps like Gmail or Calendar for even deeper personalization (optional). 4. Save or expand updates to add them to your chats. Check out: How People Are Using ChatGPT in 2025? What's Next for ChatGPT Pulse? OpenAI plans to roll Pulse out gradually, starting with Pro users, then Plus, and eventually everyone. Early testers, especially students, said they realized its true value once they started curating it. This makes feedback the secret sauce to making Pulse as personal and useful as possible.