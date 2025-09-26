Kerala School Holiday: Thiruvananthapuram Schools Closed Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Kerala School Holiday: All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram are closed today, September 26 amidst heavy rainfall. The region has been receiving incessant rainfall considering which the District Collector announced the holiday.

Although classes will not be conducted, public exams are to continue as per schedule. As per the forecast heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours in one or two places in Kerala until September 27. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for 8 districts in Kerala today.

Yellow Alert in Kerala for September 26 and 27

A yellow alert has been issued in several distrocts on Kerala due to continuous rainfall.

September 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

September 27: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod