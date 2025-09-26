CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Result 2025 OUT at rmpssu.ac.in; Download RMPSSU Result UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 26, 2025, 12:03 IST

RMPSSU Result 2025 OUT:Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSSU) declared the odd semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Result.

RMPSSU Result 2025:Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSSU) has recently released the results of various courses, including BSc Forestry, Bachelor In Library And Information Science, B.Voc Information Technology, BA LLB, Bachelor Of Physical Education & Sport (BPES), BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology, Bachelor Of Fine Arts and other exams. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rmpssu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rmpssu.ac.inresults using the direct link provided below. To access the Aligarh State University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

RMPSSU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RMPSSU results on the official exam portal of the University- erp.rmpssu.org. 

RMPSSU Result 2025 Download Link

 Click here

How to Check RMPSSU Aligarh Result 2025.

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RMPSSU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rmpssu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Online” section.

Step 3: Click on “Session 2022-23”.

Step 4: Check your courses in the given list.

Step 5: Enter the Roll Number, Captcha, and Click on “Submit”

Step 6: The Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to Check RMPSSU Results 2025

Check the direct link here for RMPSSU Results for various examinations.

Course

Declare Date

Direct Link

BSc Forestry Semester-I (2024-25)

September 21, 2025

Click here

BSc Forestry Semester-III (2024-25)

September 21, 2025

Click here

BSc Forestry Semester-IV (2024-25)

September 21, 2025

Click here

BSc Forestry Semester-V (2024-25)

September 21, 2025

Click here

Bachelor In Library And Information Science -II (2024-25)

September 21, 2025

Click here

B.Voc. Information Technology Semester -VI (2024-25)

September 21, 2025

Click here

BSc Forestry Semester-Vi (2024-25)

September 21, 2025

Click here

BA LLB Semester-II (2024-25)

September 17, 2025

Click here

Bachelor Of Physical Education & Sport (B.P.E.S.) Semester-VI (2024-25)

September 16, 2025

Click here

BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester-II (2024-25)

September 16, 2025

Click here

BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester-IV (2024-25)

September 16, 2025

Click here

BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester-VI (2024-25)

September 16, 2025

Click here

Bachelor Of Fine Arts (BFA) Semester-II (2024-25)

September 06, 2025

Click here

Bachelor Of Fine Arts (BFA) Semester-IV (2024-25)

September 06, 2025

Click here

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University: Highlights

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU), is located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established by the Uttar Pradesh government in honour and memory of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. 

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like  Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Agriculture, and Faculty of Law. 

Currently, the University has 380 affiliated colleges in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University: Highlights

University Name

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University

Location

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

