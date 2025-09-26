Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Result 2025 OUT at rmpssu.ac.in; Download RMPSSU Result UG and PG Marksheet

RMPSSU Result 2025:Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSSU) has recently released the results of various courses, including BSc Forestry, Bachelor In Library And Information Science, B.Voc Information Technology, BA LLB, Bachelor Of Physical Education & Sport (BPES), BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology, Bachelor Of Fine Arts and other exams. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rmpssu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their rmpssu.ac.inresults using the direct link provided below. To access the Aligarh State University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
RMPSSU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RMPSSU results on the official exam portal of the University- erp.rmpssu.org.
RMPSSU Result 2025 Download Link
|Click here
How to Check RMPSSU Aligarh Result 2025.
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RMPSSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rmpssu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Online” section.
Step 3: Click on “Session 2022-23”.
Step 4: Check your courses in the given list.
Step 5: Enter the Roll Number, Captcha, and Click on “Submit”
Step 6: The Result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Check RMPSSU Results 2025
Check the direct link here for RMPSSU Results for various examinations.
Course
Declare Date
Direct Link
BSc Forestry Semester-I (2024-25)
September 21, 2025
BSc Forestry Semester-III (2024-25)
September 21, 2025
BSc Forestry Semester-IV (2024-25)
September 21, 2025
BSc Forestry Semester-V (2024-25)
September 21, 2025
Bachelor In Library And Information Science -II (2024-25)
September 21, 2025
B.Voc. Information Technology Semester -VI (2024-25)
September 21, 2025
BSc Forestry Semester-Vi (2024-25)
September 21, 2025
BA LLB Semester-II (2024-25)
September 17, 2025
Bachelor Of Physical Education & Sport (B.P.E.S.) Semester-VI (2024-25)
September 16, 2025
BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester-II (2024-25)
September 16, 2025
BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester-IV (2024-25)
September 16, 2025
BSc (Voc.) Biotechnology Semester-VI (2024-25)
September 16, 2025
Bachelor Of Fine Arts (BFA) Semester-II (2024-25)
September 06, 2025
Bachelor Of Fine Arts (BFA) Semester-IV (2024-25)
September 06, 2025
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University: Highlights
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (RMPSU), is located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established by the Uttar Pradesh government in honour and memory of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.
Currently, the University has 380 affiliated colleges in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University: Highlights
University Name
Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University
Location
Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
